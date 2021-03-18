Homicide trial Day 4: Assistant principal testifies in Fuller homicide trial

Schwenzen said Fuller reacted badly to the agreement.

“He was very angry with me. He called me a liar. He told me I didn’t know what I was talking about or what he had seen. He put his finger in my face,” Schwenzen said. She said they had to take a break from the meeting for him to calm down, and they had to call his father to convince him to sign the agreement.

Although Schwenzen said she was used to dealing with students who were upset with her because of her role as a disciplinarian at school, “This was an extreme case for me. I was scared,” she said.

Fuller was suspended after the incident in the classroom, Schwenzen said. During the suspension, she said, he called the school repeatedly while she was in a meeting, wanting to speak to her.

“He kept trying to tell me that it was not what Kaylie wanted, that it was not what he wanted. I ultimately had to hang up the phone on him because he would not stop talking,” Schwenzen said.

She said Juga also returned to her office days after the incident to tell her she wanted to continue to have contact with Fuller.

“At that point, her story completely changed … that did not surprise me given my understanding of what an unhealthy relationship would be,” Schwenzen said.