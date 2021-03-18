Homicide trial Day 4: Assistant principal testifies in Fuller homicide trial

In the weeks before she died, 15-year-old Kaylie Juga told a friend she thought her former boyfriend Martice Fuller might kill her.
Juga had started dating Fuller when they were freshmen at Bradford High School, and they continued to date into their sophomore year at school.
On Thursday, in the fourth day of testimony at Fuller’s trial, Juga’s friend Jennifer DeZoma told the jury she had been worried about Juga’s relationship with Fuller because of his controlling and sometimes violent behavior, and that she continued to be worried after the breakup as Fuller continued to attempt to contact Juga by phone, through friends, at her job and at her home.
DeZoma testified Juga was worried Fuller might hurt her.
“When Kaylie said Martice was going to hurt her, this was after they had broken up?” Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele asked.
DeZoma said it was after Juga ended the relationship.
“And what Kaylie really said was that Martice was going to kill her?”
“Yes,” DeZoma answered.
Did Juga appear to be serious? Gabriele asked.
“No, she would laugh about it and make jokes about it” DeZoma said.
Fuller, now 17, is charged with first degree intentional homicide, alleged to have shot and killed Juga at her home on May 9, 2019, and with attempted first degree intentional homicide for shooting Juga’s mother, Stephanie Juga.
Assistant principal was concerned
At the trial Thursday, former Bradford High School Assistant Principal Jill Schwenzen testified that she had been extremely concerned for Juga’s safety.
Schwenzen said she was working as the assistant principal in charge of discipline at Bradford in January 2019 when she heard through her walkie-talkie a call from a staff member for the school resource officer to come to a classroom. She said she went to the classroom to help.
When she arrived, she learned that Kaylie Juga had come into the classroom crying and had asked to be moved from the table she shared in the class with Fuller. Fuller had refused to move and had grabbed Juga’s hand and bent her wrist in an attempt to get her phone. Fuller had eventually been removed from the classroom by security.
Schwenzen said Juga was still in the classroom crying. She said she wanted to take the teen to her office to let her calm down and find out what happened. The teacher walked along with them.
As they walked to her office, Schwenzen said, they encountered Fuller, who was with a security officer and the school resource officer. Although both Schwenzen and the officer told Fuller to leave Juga alone, he tried to grab her backpack, she said.
In her office, Schwenzen said, Juga was continuing to cry while Schwenzen attempted to find out what had happened. She said Juga told her Fuller was attempting to get her phone because he thought she was talking to another boy.
Did what Kaylie was telling you concern you? Gabriele asked. Schwenzen said it did.
“She said that she was scared. That he was very possessive of her, and that she wanted to break up with him, but he told her if she did he would harm himself and she didn’t want that to happen,” Schwenzen said.
Schwenzen said before she went into education, she worked as a social worker for eight years in child protective services and had experience working with domestic violence victims. “It was my feeling from the very beginning that this was not a healthy relationship, and I wanted to do what I could to protect Kaylie at school,” Schwenzen said.
“Did you feel strongly about that?” Gabriele asked.
"I felt extremely strongly about that,” Schwenzen answered.
Schwenzen organized an “abeyance agreement” that would prevent Fuller from having contact with Juga at school. Both students and both families were aware of the agreement, and Fuller was told if he violated the agreement, he would be expelled. The agreement also required him to take part in an anger management group at school
Schwenzen said Fuller reacted badly to the agreement.
“He was very angry with me. He called me a liar. He told me I didn’t know what I was talking about or what he had seen. He put his finger in my face,” Schwenzen said. She said they had to take a break from the meeting for him to calm down, and they had to call his father to convince him to sign the agreement.
Although Schwenzen said she was used to dealing with students who were upset with her because of her role as a disciplinarian at school, “This was an extreme case for me. I was scared,” she said.
Fuller was suspended after the incident in the classroom, Schwenzen said. During the suspension, she said, he called the school repeatedly while she was in a meeting, wanting to speak to her.
“He kept trying to tell me that it was not what Kaylie wanted, that it was not what he wanted. I ultimately had to hang up the phone on him because he would not stop talking,” Schwenzen said.
She said Juga also returned to her office days after the incident to tell her she wanted to continue to have contact with Fuller.
“At that point, her story completely changed … that did not surprise me given my understanding of what an unhealthy relationship would be,” Schwenzen said.
“Did it seem like Kaylie was trying to protect Martice?” Gabriele asked.
“Yes,” Schwenzen said.
“And was that consistent with a domestic violence relationship?” Gabriele asked.
“Yes.”
Juga and Fuller continued to date after they were barred from seeing other at school. But Juga ended their relationship weeks later.
On March 1, 2019, after Juga reported to her parents and school officials that Fuller had tried to talk to her, blocking her way in the hallway at Bradford, he was expelled from Bradford and removed from the football team.
Home security video
In other testimony Thursday, Kenosha Police Detective Jason Kenesie testified that home security video from a home across the street from the Juga home had shown a person wearing a hoodie watching the Juga home for several minutes during the night days before Juga was shot, then riding past the home on a bike.
On May 9, 2019, the day of the shooting, at 2:56 p.m. a person wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes is seen entering the Jugas' open garage and going into the house shortly after Stephanie Juga returned home from picking up Kaylie Juga at school.
The video was played for the jury.
“I know it is difficult to hear, but those were the sounds of gunfire,” Kenesie told the jury.
Kenesie testified that 90 seconds after the person enters the house, a gunshot can be heard on the video. There is a pause, followed by six more shots. According to earlier testimony, Kaylie Juga was shot five times at close range, Stephanie Juga shot twice. Kenesie said there is a 16-second gap between the first shot and the second shot. The rest follow in quick succession.
The person can then be seen leaving the house and sprinting away.
A short time later, a security video from a home about a block away captured video of a person in different clothing riding a bike in the direction of the home of a friend of Fuller’s where, according to earlier testimony, he had turned up crying shortly after the shooting.
Prosecutors allege that Fuller had stashed the bike and a change of clothing in a wooded area in a park close to the Juga home, that he had changed his clothing before the shooting, then changed again afterward before riding the bike back to his friend's home.
According to testimony at the trial, he was later driven by a friend to a relative’s home. He went to three different relative's homes before one of his cousins called police the next day and said he would turn himself in to police at the cousin’s home in Racine.
Closing arguments coming
Prosecutors completed presenting evidence in the case Thursday. Fuller declined to testify, and the defense presented no evidence and rested their case.
Evidence against Fuller appears overwhelming. Stephanie Juga testified she recognized him and spoke to him before he shot her. One of his cousins testified that he confessed to the killing. Another cousin testified he helped Fuller hide the gun in a sewer grate in Racine, and later took police to the gun. A ballistics expert testified the bullets and casings found at the scene were a match for the gun.
Attorneys are expected to make their closing arguments Friday morning, and then the case will go to the jury for deliberations.