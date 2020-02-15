Homicide trial for Martice Fuller to begin Monday

A Kenosha teenager charged with killing his former girlfriend and attempting to kill the girl’s mother will go to trial this week.

Martice Fuller, 16, is charged with first degree intentional homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga, 15, and for shooting her mother Stephanie Juga.

His trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

Fuller is alleged to have broken into the Juga home and shot Kaylie Juga after she had returned home from Bradford High School on the afternoon of May 9, 2019. According to the allegations from the state, Fuller had carefully planned the shooting, confronting his former girlfriend in her bedroom, then shooting her mother when she came to her daughter’s aid.

He turned himself in to police the following day.

Juga’s death shocked the community. Fuller and Juga had both been popular students at Bradford High School, Fuller a quarterback on the school’s football team, Juga a cheerleader.

Prosecutors have described the shooting as a domestic violence homicide, saying it came after an escalating pattern of incidents that followed the teenagers’ breakup and led to Fuller being expelled from Bradford.