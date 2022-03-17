Homicide trial in 2020 death of Kenosha man delayed after mistrial declared over witness information

A difference in information between the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and the defense team for accused murderer Zachariah Anderson led to a mistrial Wednesday, delaying the case until late summer.

Testimony in the case against Anderson, charged in the 2020 death of Kenosha man Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., had been set to begin Wednesday morning when the issue arose.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, along with two felony counts of stalking and one felony count of hiding a corpse. Gutierrez, who went missing May 17, 2020, has never been found.

District Attorney Mike Graveley, in his opening statement Tuesday, referenced a witness, Nerida Macias, who said she had gone to Gutierrez’s Wood Creek Apartment on May 19, 2020, two days after anyone had contact with him.

“She was coming to see Rosalio, and her statement, she indicates, ‘I got to his house, I texted him I’m here, he never came out, he never responded again, and I left at maybe 10:19 or something like that,’” Graveley said Thursday morning.

“In my opening, I said that she has told the DA’s Office that where she was located was at a place that turns out to be a different building at Wood Creek.”

The defense had a different version of that statement, which caused the situation to unfold Wednesday.

“In their opening, they basically said she was at the right building,” Graveley said.

Graveley said his office was told by Macias that she was not at the same building that night, so she left when Gutierrez didn’t respond to her messages.

“The DA’s Office had that information and knew that information because we had interviewed her,” he said. “Evidently, the defense had not managed to interview her. They were surprised by that information and indicated they could not go forward because their theory of the defense was messed up because their timeline would not be valid based on the information.

“They were keyed on the fact that she said she was in front of his house. Turns out that was a mistake. She was not in front of his house.”

A message left with one of Anderson’s defense attorneys, John Birdsall, was not returned Thursday.

Graveley said there is a legal obligation for statements to be turned over for discovery.

“The DA’s Office doesn’t really take statements,” he said. “The key really was that they did not know that information and they were surprised. They said, ‘It changes everything we were planning on doing and thinking we were doing.’ So they asked the for a mistrial so they would have time to prepare with that knew information.

“Ultimately, we didn’t oppose that, because we’re trying to be sure that everyone has the same information. ... We knew some additional information they did not know because we had spoken to her.”

Next hearing in August

After a break Wednesday, Judge Bruce Schroeder granted the mistrial “without prejudice,” dismissed the 15 jurors and set the case for a final pre-trial hearing on Aug. 29. The new trial will begin Sept. 12.

Anderson remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $750,000 cash bond.

The delay is frustrating for all parties involved, Graveley said.

“It’s disappointing in a sense that everybody thought they were prepared for trial,” he said. “Any time you have a trial like this with hundreds of moving parts, it’s a huge difficulty making sure all sides are on the same page and are prepared. That’s something that both sides spent a lot of time and effort trying to make happen.”

