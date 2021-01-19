Homicide trial offers competing theories on what led to stabbing death

Hours after they shared Thanksgiving dinner with family, Daniel Vanderpool allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Jason Killips to death in what prosecutors called “a frenzy of violence.”
As Vanderpool’s trial for first-degree intentional homicide began Tuesday, the state and defense attorneys’ opening statements to the jury explained their theories for what led to the killing.
“This case comes down to why?” defense attorney Brett Copeland said during his opening statement.
In her statement, Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele told the jury that the killing was driven by Vanderpool’s cocaine addiction and his need for money to buy drugs.
Gabriele argued Vanderpool, 41, killed his friend Killips so he could steal his phone and sell it, going so far that he cut off Killips’ index finger so he could bring the finger along to unlock the phone at a Walmart phone sales kiosk.
Copeland, in his opening statement to the jury, said that the defense will hinge on Vanderpool’s intent and whether it rises to a first-degree intentional homicide.
“We believe it does not,” Copeland said.
He argued to the jury that Vanderpool acted after Killips made a sexual advance that was “a potential sexual assault from Mr. Vanderpool’s standpoint.”
Vanderpool is expected to testify in his own defense.
Victim found in bedroom
Killips, a pharmacy tech student at Carthage College, was found dead in his bedroom at Wood Creek Apartments, 3113 15th St., eight days after he was killed on Nov. 22, 2018. His parents asked Kenosha Police to check on him when they had been unable to reach him for days.
Vanderpool was arrested Dec. 5, 2018, in Milwaukee, a SWAT team taking him into custody after he barricaded himself in a bathroom in a home where he had been staying with a friend. Vanderpool was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and for stealing Killips’ car.
According to statements by the attorneys, Killips and Vanderpool met in September 2018 through an online dating site for gay men. By November, Gabriele said, “their relationship (had) progressed beyond casual friendship” and the two men were exchanging intimate messages and calling each other “baby” and “sweetie.”
At the same time, according to Gabriele, Vanderpool was struggling after he was cut off financially by an older man with whom he was in a relationship.
“Daniel Vanderpool was unemployed, virtually homeless and had a bad crack cocaine habit,” Gabriele said.
On Thanksgiving, Vanderpool accompanied Killips to Killips’ parents for dinner. Afterward, according to Gabriele, they went together to sell Vanderpool’s cell phone at an automated sales kiosk at a Walmart in Mount Pleasant, using the money to purchase cocaine that they shared both at a home where Vanderpool had been staying in Racine and back at Killips’ apartment.
But when the cocaine ran out, Gabriele said, Vanderpool wanted more. He texted a friend asking that she front him drugs, but she did not answer him.
“Desperation has set in, he wants and needs more cell phones for cash,” Gabriele said.
Stabbed 18 times
Gabriele told the jury that Vanderpool stabbed Killips 18 times using two kitchen knives, then cut off Killips’ index finger, leaving behind an apartment soaked with blood. She said Vanderpool needed Killips’ finger to unlock his phone using the fingerprint identification lock so he could sell it.
Surveillance video showed Vanderpool driving Killips’ car to Walmart that night and selling his phone at the kiosk, then returning to the Racine apartment where he had purchased cocaine earlier in the night. Later, she said, phone records show Killips attempting to sell the car.
When he was arrested in Milwaukee, Gabriele said, he had Killips’ bank cards and a bag with bloody socks, the blood testing positive for Killips’ DNA, and with a DNA match on the inside of the socks to Vanderpool. She said Vanderpool’s DNA was also found on a bloody knife left behind in the apartment and on Killips’ body.
In his opening statement, Copeland argued that theft does not make sense as a motive because Killips’ apartment was “packed with electronics” that were valuable and which Vanderpool left behind.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trial is being held at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St. in Bristol. The size of the meeting room at the county center allowed for space for social distancing that would not have been possible at the Kenosha County Courthouse.
The trial is expected to continue through at least Thursday.
