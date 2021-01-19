Homicide trial offers competing theories on what led to stabbing death

Vanderpool is expected to testify in his own defense.

Victim found in bedroom

Killips, a pharmacy tech student at Carthage College, was found dead in his bedroom at Wood Creek Apartments, 3113 15th St., eight days after he was killed on Nov. 22, 2018. His parents asked Kenosha Police to check on him when they had been unable to reach him for days.

Vanderpool was arrested Dec. 5, 2018, in Milwaukee, a SWAT team taking him into custody after he barricaded himself in a bathroom in a home where he had been staying with a friend. Vanderpool was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and for stealing Killips’ car.

According to statements by the attorneys, Killips and Vanderpool met in September 2018 through an online dating site for gay men. By November, Gabriele said, “their relationship (had) progressed beyond casual friendship” and the two men were exchanging intimate messages and calling each other “baby” and “sweetie.”

At the same time, according to Gabriele, Vanderpool was struggling after he was cut off financially by an older man with whom he was in a relationship.

“Daniel Vanderpool was unemployed, virtually homeless and had a bad crack cocaine habit,” Gabriele said.