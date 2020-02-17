Homicide trial postponed after allegations of jury tampering

As the homicide trial for 16-year-old Martice Fuller was set to begin Monday morning, allegations of jury tampering arose, forcing the judge to postpone the case.

The trial will now be held in May.

Fuller is accused of first-degree intentional homicide for the May 9, 2019, shooting death of his 15-year-old former girlfriend Kaylie Juga.

He is also charged with attempted homicide for shooting and injuring her mother Stephanie Juga.

His trial was set to begin Monday after the state and defense spent the day Friday choosing a jury.

On Monday before the trial began, District Attorney Michael Graveley told the court that in a series of three recorded phone calls from the Kenosha County Jail over the weekend, Fuller had contacted relatives and given them the names of five jurors, asking them to contact relatives of those jurors on his behalf.

Graveley said there is an ongoing investigation into whether there was any contact with jurors.

“There is nothing you can do that is more manipulative to this process," Graveley said, saying that if the trial went forward, he would want to present evidence of the alleged attempt at tampering to the jury.

