Homicide trial underway for 2019 shooting that killed 42-year-old Kenosha man

A first-degree homicide trial is underway for a Kenosha man that prosecutors allege killed a man over drugs.
Edward Pendleton Jr., 58, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of 42-year-old Marlon Allen in December 2019.
Allen and Pendleton were with a group of people in an apartment in the same building where Allen lived at 3514 50th St. the night of the murder. Prosecutors allege that Pendleton and Allen left together to get more cocaine from Allen’s apartment and that Pendleton shot Allen with Allen’s own gun in the hope of getting more drugs.
Shot five times in the back, one shot severing an artery, Allen bled to death in the hallway.
Pendleton has insisted since he was charged that he did not kill Allen. He has maintained that when he and Allen left the apartment, there was a masked man in the narrow hallway who began shooting at them. Pendleton told investigators he ran from the building while the shots were being fired and fled.
Other residents of the building heard the gunfire and looked into the hallway to see Allen lying face down on the floor bleeding. No one else was in the hallway, but neighbors described hearing someone running down the stairs and saw a vehicle leaving the apartment.
In his opening statement Monday, Assistant District Attorney Drew Burgoyne said Pendleton “recognized that Allen was vulnerable because he was falling-down drunk.” He said the evidence would show that Pendleton took Allen’s gun, then panicked and shot him when his “ill-conceived, cocaine-hatched plan is falling apart.”
Terry Rose, attorney for the defense, argued in his opening statement there is no evidence that Pendleton shot Allen, saying there are no fingerprints or DNA evidence to link him to Allen’s handgun, which was used in the shooting.
“Will the state offer any evidence of gunshot residue? The answer is no,” Rose said.
Witnesses testify
According to testimony at the trial, Allen’s own semi-automatic handgun was used to kill him. Witnesses testified that the gun was initially laying at his side in a pool of blood. But someone at the scene moved the gun before police arrived, dropping it into a bucket in a friend’s apartment. According to statements at the trial, the gun was soaked in blood that tested positive for Allen’s DNA.
Burgoyne said a friend of Allen’s who lived in the building moved the gun into the bucket, fearing that Allen — who was initially conscious after the shooting — would survive and could get in trouble for selling drugs.
But in testimony Tuesday, the woman — who described Allen as being “a play son, like the son I never had” — said she did not move the gun and contradicted many of the statements she had made to police after the shooting. The defense pressed her on the contradictions between her earlier statements, many of which she said she did not remember.
“It was emotional,” the women explained as a reason for contradictions in her statements at the time. “He was on the ground, everyone was screaming. ... My concern was with him lying on the ground.”
The trial is expected to continue through at least Thursday.