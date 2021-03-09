Homicide trial underway for 2019 shooting that killed 42-year-old Kenosha man

A first-degree homicide trial is underway for a Kenosha man that prosecutors allege killed a man over drugs.

Edward Pendleton Jr., 58, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of 42-year-old Marlon Allen in December 2019.

Allen and Pendleton were with a group of people in an apartment in the same building where Allen lived at 3514 50th St. the night of the murder. Prosecutors allege that Pendleton and Allen left together to get more cocaine from Allen’s apartment and that Pendleton shot Allen with Allen’s own gun in the hope of getting more drugs.

Shot five times in the back, one shot severing an artery, Allen bled to death in the hallway.

Pendleton has insisted since he was charged that he did not kill Allen. He has maintained that when he and Allen left the apartment, there was a masked man in the narrow hallway who began shooting at them. Pendleton told investigators he ran from the building while the shots were being fired and fled.

Other residents of the building heard the gunfire and looked into the hallway to see Allen lying face down on the floor bleeding. No one else was in the hallway, but neighbors described hearing someone running down the stairs and saw a vehicle leaving the apartment.