Honeycutt: Black with a capital ‘B’

In late July, the Associated Press Stylebook, the set of standardized rules of usage that inform newspaper writing, decided to capitalize the letter “b” in the word “Black” when used in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense. After much discussion, the AP decided to keep the “w” in “white” lowercase. Why does this matter, and is it unfair? Let’s discuss.

As we saw on Wednesday, the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks did not take the floor in their first-round playoff Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. Things quickly unfolded throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the evening, as the rest of the slated NBA playoff games were postponed. In addition, three Major League Baseball games were postponed, while some players in games that continued as scheduled decided to sit out their games. All three WNBA games were postponed, as well as most Major League Soccer games. The NHL held a “moment of reflection” in its first game of the evening. All this was in reference to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha earlier this week.