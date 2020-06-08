Honoring the Class of 2020 by boat

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In place of the traditional graduation ceremonies that many students missed out on during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Powers Lake Yacht Club put on its own celebration for graduates in the area: A boat parade.

The idea came from club member Jill Smart, whose son, Douglas Smart, missed out on a ceremony after graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder in May with a degree in finance. She had heard about school districts having car parades, and with some club events canceled this summer, she thought they could do the same thing but with their boats. People living on the lake were able to come out to their pier and watch, celebrating the graduates.

Club commodore Meredith Partridge thought it was a great idea to help make up for students missing out.

“I’ve had three graduations in my life,” Partridge said, “and with (graduations) being canceled, I wanted them to get the recognition they deserved.”

The parade, which took place at the end of May, was open to and had graduates of all ages, and anyone was able to participate regardless of where they were from. For health safety, people who participated needed to own boat or to borrow from someone they knew.

In all, 12 boats participated, a better turnout than Partridge expected.