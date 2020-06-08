Honoring the Class of 2020 by boat

In place of the traditional graduation ceremonies that many students missed out on during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Powers Lake Yacht Club put on its own celebration for graduates in the area: A boat parade.
The idea came from club member Jill Smart, whose son, Douglas Smart, missed out on a ceremony after graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder in May with a degree in finance. She had heard about school districts having car parades, and with some club events canceled this summer, she thought they could do the same thing but with their boats. People living on the lake were able to come out to their pier and watch, celebrating the graduates.
Club commodore Meredith Partridge thought it was a great idea to help make up for students missing out.
“I’ve had three graduations in my life,” Partridge said, “and with (graduations) being canceled, I wanted them to get the recognition they deserved.”
The parade, which took place at the end of May, was open to and had graduates of all ages, and anyone was able to participate regardless of where they were from. For health safety, people who participated needed to own boat or to borrow from someone they knew.
In all, 12 boats participated, a better turnout than Partridge expected.
Participants wore their caps and gowns on their boats, which were decorated with “congratulations” signs and flags for their respective schools, as they made their way all around Powers Lake as “Pomp and Circumstance” played from a pier.
Jill Smart said each year the club has its own parade where members decorate their boats, something that helped inspire her idea.
Partridge and Jill Smart both thought the parade for graduates was a great success.
“When we saw people running out of their houses to watch, we thought maybe it was better than a regular graduation ceremony,” Jill Smart said.
Afterwards, Jill Smart said many of the parents from the boats connected, talking about their children’s graduations and futures.
The students enjoyed the parade, too, getting an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments.
“I think it compensated for a big part of what we missed out on, especially for the college kids,” Douglas Smart said. “College students expect a big celebration and getting to share it with their whole family. The boat parade was actually more fun than the commencement would’ve been.”
