Hootenanny is Dec. 2 at Kenosha's Anderson Arts Center

KENOSHA — The free folk music hootenanny gathering — which returned in July after stopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is back on Friday, Dec. 2.

The free event, open to everyone, is 7 to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“As we continue to carry on the tradition started by Marialyce Kornkven over 30 years ago, please bring an acoustic instrument or your voice,” said organizers Kristin Kornkven and Bob Estes. “We have the music books and music stands. Everyone is welcome.”

Friday's gathering is "our holiday extravaganza. In addition to our usual folk songs, we will include some Christmas and winter holiday songs like ‘Hot Butter Rum’, ‘Oh Lutefisk,’ ‘In the Deep Midwinter’ and ‘Santa Lucia.’ And a huge jam on ‘Jingle Bells.'"

"Also," organizers added, "if you have a song you want to share or lead, bring it along."

Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided.

For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook.

