KENOSHA — The free folk music hootenanny gathering — which returned in July after stopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is back on Friday, Feb. 3.

The free event, open to everyone, is 7 to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“As we continue to carry on the tradition started by Marialyce Kornkven over 30 years ago, please bring an acoustic instrument or your voice,” said organizers Kristin Kornkven and Bob Estes. “We have the music books and music stands. Everyone is welcome.”

Friday's gathering is "is our Valentine's Day Hoot. In addition to our usual folk songs, we will include some love songs like 'Kisses Sweeter Than Wine,' 'Scarborough Fair' and that Elvis Presley folk classic, 'I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You' — and more! And we’ll do a couple songs in honor of Groundhog Day and at least one to commemorate Presidents Day."

The second half of the gathering, organizers added, will feature "requests from the book and any song you may want to share or lead."

Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided.

For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook.

If you have any questions, please email or call (or text) Kristin at 262-237-2941.

Kristin Kornkven and Bob Estes