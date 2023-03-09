KENOSHA — The free folk music hootenanny gathering is back on Friday, March 10.

The free event, open to everyone, is 7 to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“As we continue to carry on the tradition started by Marialyce Kornkven over 30 years ago, please bring an acoustic instrument or your voice,” said organizers Kristin Kornkven and Bob Estes. “We have the music books and music stands. Everyone is welcome.”

"This month, we’ll be singing some Irish songs, like '''Rakes of Mallow' and 'Finnegan's Wake,' in honor of St. Patrick’s Day," they said. "In addition, we'll be welcoming our elusive spring with songs like 'Button Up Your Overcoat' and 'Wild Mountain Thyme,' which is both an Irish and a spring song. Of course, we'll also sing our usual favorite folk songs."

The second half of the gathering, organizers added, will feature "requests from the book and any song you may want to share or lead."

Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided.

For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook.

If you have any questions, please email or call (or text) Kornkven at 262-237-2941.