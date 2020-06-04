Hope Council: We are all challenged by this crisis

Nonprofits continue to serve the most vulnerable among us, and serving during the COVID-19 Safer At Home order has proven to be quite challenging. But those challenges are probably not in the way that most people would think.
Sure, we’re doing all we can to be the safety net for our community: serving meals and providing shelter, offering support and education, even ensuring that people are supported in their battles with substance use disorders and mental illness.
But the challenge is that we’re ALL challenged. A recent Rolling Stone magazine article described “moral fatigue,” feeling exhausted by every decision made during the pandemic because every decision has a moral factor people aren’t used to.
Do I get take-out food, knowing that I may get sick or be a carrier? Do I visit my elderly mother, knowing that she’s more susceptible to get ill? At the grocery store do I put back the can of vegetables I touched but have now decided I don’t want? And on and on and on.
Those decisions are hard, but I contend that we’re all facing even simpler decisions that are causing ever- greater challenges. Those decisions are based in critical thinking, and it’s become evident that those we serve, the most vulnerable among us, likely have very poor critical thinking skills.
Critical thinking is defined as “the ability to think clearly and rationally about what to do or what to believe.” Think about that in the context of COVID-19, with all the different expert opinions out there, all the less-than expert opinions out there, all the information we are inundated with moment by moment.
And now think about making decisions in the context of already being vulnerable, of needing a safety net because you don’t have enough money, you don’t have enough food, you don’t have shelter, you have a substance use disorder, or you have mental illness, or — worse yet — you have a combination of these factors.
The lack of critical thinking is clear when a client calls and leaves the same THREE messages in SIX minutes or when a client contacts us four times in a 24-hour period to ask the same question, knowing full well that we’re unable to answer their phone calls in the first place and have asked that they leave messages to be returned. These are the challenges we in social services face every day.
Those of us who work in the nonprofit field have long been perceived as being just a little dumber than the rest of the population … unable to work in the “real world” of business, so we’ve ended up in social services. That’s not true unless working harder for less money makes us dumber, but the truth is that we nonprofit employees get it.
We get that being vulnerable is hard, needing help is hard, and living through the COVID-19 pandemic is damn near impossible.
Please, let’s all give ALL folks a little more grace.
Guida Brown is executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc.
