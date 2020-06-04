Hope Council: We are all challenged by this crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nonprofits continue to serve the most vulnerable among us, and serving during the COVID-19 Safer At Home order has proven to be quite challenging. But those challenges are probably not in the way that most people would think.

Sure, we’re doing all we can to be the safety net for our community: serving meals and providing shelter, offering support and education, even ensuring that people are supported in their battles with substance use disorders and mental illness.

But the challenge is that we’re ALL challenged. A recent Rolling Stone magazine article described “moral fatigue,” feeling exhausted by every decision made during the pandemic because every decision has a moral factor people aren’t used to.

Do I get take-out food, knowing that I may get sick or be a carrier? Do I visit my elderly mother, knowing that she’s more susceptible to get ill? At the grocery store do I put back the can of vegetables I touched but have now decided I don’t want? And on and on and on.

Those decisions are hard, but I contend that we’re all facing even simpler decisions that are causing ever- greater challenges. Those decisions are based in critical thinking, and it’s become evident that those we serve, the most vulnerable among us, likely have very poor critical thinking skills.