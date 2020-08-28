Hope, love the focus of downtown Kenosha painting project

Getting creative

Kenosha Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola, who is coordinating this project, said, “The message is that love is the answer.”

“I hate to see downtown suffering,” he said, “and this is an opportunity to get people involved in a positive way.”

Among those working Thursday was the area’s alderman, Bill Siel, who joked that he was “on primer duty” as he applied white paint to plywood, offering a better surface for colorful painting to come.

“I decided to get some fresh air,” he said, standing upright to take a short break in the hot sun. “This is so sad to see, and it’s not like a storm that we know when it will be over. The downtown had been opening up for the end of the summer season, and now we’re covered in plywood.”

Siel is worried “the message is being torched along with the businesses. This could be a transformative moment, but the violence and destruction is totally unacceptable.”