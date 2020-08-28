Hope, love the focus of downtown Kenosha painting project

“This is what Kenosha is. A community, not the destruction.”
Rebecca Bigalke’s sentiment was evident throughout the downtown area Thursday morning, as volunteers used bright colors to paint the plywood boards protecting businesses.
Rebecca and her sister, Lisa Bigalke, are both well-known local artists, but the beauty of this project, Lisa said, is that “no skill is required.”
“Painting,” she added, “is a way I can help. I’ve been donating money to the DKI Business Recovery Fund, and I can do this. I don’t have any other skills!”
The goal of the project, she added, “is to cover this whole area in hope.”
The sisters live in the Uptown area and are hoping the painting eventually moves there, too.
There are “a lot of good people here, and this project shows the character of our community” said Dennis DuChene, president of the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It’s sad we have to do this but great to see something positive.”
He was helping out at Kenosha Creative Space, where painting supplies were being handed out — along with painting assignments — to a steady stream of volunteers.
Those volunteers included a group of young people covering the north side of the Subway restaurant with brightly colored hearts.
“We’ve been out here every day,” said Cameron Spencer II, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside student. “We started out picking up garbage, and now we’re doing this art message. The hearts are a simple message of love.”
Tucker Matrisch and his sister, Taylor, were working with Spencer on the hearts.
“It’s important to come out here and help,” Tucker said.
Around the corner, Katie Dylewski-Verberne was working on her mural, painting roses onto the side of the Creative Space building, 624 57th St.
“I was sitting at home, watching our city burn, and I really wanted to do something,” she said. “This is therapeutic.”
The youngest painters working Thursday were Brady and Jacob Pauschert, supervised by their grandmother, Pat Mangi.
“We need to do something positive,” Mangi said, as the trio’s lighthouse image came into view on Sixth Avenue. “Our message is ‘Be the light. Practice peace.’”
At Salon Pure, 5531 Sixth Ave., Addie Murray — a hairstylist at the salon — and her mother, Joyce Murray, were happy to be in the shade while painting.
“We want to create something prettier to look at than just boarded-up places,” Addie said.
Getting creative
Kenosha Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola, who is coordinating this project, said, “The message is that love is the answer.”
“I hate to see downtown suffering,” he said, “and this is an opportunity to get people involved in a positive way.”
Among those working Thursday was the area’s alderman, Bill Siel, who joked that he was “on primer duty” as he applied white paint to plywood, offering a better surface for colorful painting to come.
“I decided to get some fresh air,” he said, standing upright to take a short break in the hot sun. “This is so sad to see, and it’s not like a storm that we know when it will be over. The downtown had been opening up for the end of the summer season, and now we’re covered in plywood.”
Siel is worried “the message is being torched along with the businesses. This could be a transformative moment, but the violence and destruction is totally unacceptable.”
He’s getting tons of emails “coming in from everywhere,” he said, and is glad to see “that law enforcement is doing a lot of preventative stuff. There are a lot of accusations flying around about law enforcement, but they are trying to prevent things from happening when they can.”
As for Siel, “I’m busy just trying to be of assistance.”
The downtown scene — with live music, smiling painters and messages of love, peace and hope — was a stark contrast to the scenes of chaos, violence and destruction taking place after dark.
“We hope this can be a beacon of light,” said Rebecca Bigalke. And then she turned around and got back to work on her image of ... a lighthouse shining over Kenosha.
