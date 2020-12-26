Hopkins' Wilmot roots run deep

“(John Watson) and I are in communication every other day, if not at least twice a week, about different things,” Hopkins said. “(Jon) also has been a confidant I can use to bounce ideas off of. Both have been open books and are willing to help any way they can.”

Plenty of passion

Fans who remember Hopkins as a student-athlete, or more recently in his role as the football program’s defensive coordinator, likely see the passion for whatever he’s doing at the time.

It’s not hard to miss, as he rarely is standing still while always teaching his defensive pupils — and even in the much more limited confines of a gymnasium during a wrestling meet, that certainly hasn’t and won’t change.

“I realize that my voice travels a little louder than on the football field, but it’s the same mentality,” Hopkins said. “I can’t help myself. I’m excited for these kids. I’m very passionate about competing, if it’s football or wrestling.

“I just want our kids to go out there and compete hard every day. I’m going to bring the energy. I’m going to make sure our kids are bringing the energy and make sure that we’re doing whatever we can to compete to the best of our ability every single day, every single match.”