Hopkins' Wilmot roots run deep

It may seem almost predetermined where Brian Hopkins would begin both his professional and coaching career after college.
That isn’t exactly the case, but all the stars certainly lined up to bring him back full circle.
Hopkins recently began his inaugural season as the head wrestling coach at Wilmot, where he graduated from in 2012 and where he now teaches special education.
The 2016 Wisconsin Lutheran College graduate replaces former longtime head coach John Watson, who retired at the end of last school year after 42 years coaching, including 31 at the helm of the Wilmot program.
To return to the athletic program where he once was a water boy as a young child is a dream come true, Hopkins said.
“I grew up at Wilmot,” he said. “My family grew up at Wilmot. To have the opportunity to come back and give back to this community is a one-of-a-kind experience. I’m really excited to be back here.
“We have a special group of community people (here), and in terms of athletics, it’s a place we can definitely do some things.”
As a teacher in the special education department, Hopkins leads the school’s Transition Program, which works with 18- to 21-year-old students with significant disabilities.
That program centers around having the participants work in the community. Hopkins also serves as the special education department chairman.
Hopkins, who this fall completed his third year as an assistant coach with the football program and his second as defensive coordinator, said he knows following Watson is a tall order.
But he’s also confident that he can take what he’s learned from his predecessor and put not only his own, but his two other assistants’ stamps on the program moving forward.
“It’s big shoes to fill, but I’m excited about the opportunity,” Hopkins said. “I’m hoping to bring some of my skill sets and philosophies into the already-built tradition of the program in hopes that we can continue to build a program that is back to winning conference championships and sending multiple kids to state.”
With nearly a lifetime of connection to Watson, there have been many teachable moments that Hopkins can use in his program.
But one thing that his former boss always displayed, not only with the athletes but also with the students in the building, stood out among the rest.
“The types of relationships, the types of compassion he had for all athletes, all students, and particularly wrestlers during the season, was second to none,” Hopkins said. “It’s something I was really fortunate enough to witness as a fan when I was little and as a wrestler myself.
“... When it comes down to it, we all want to win wrestling matches and be competitive, but at the end of the day, it’s about helping young men to be better young men and using wrestling as a vehicle to do that.”
Valued assistants
Working alongside Hopkins on the coaching staff are former Central head coach Matt Schmeckel, who was an assistant under Watson, and former Wilmot standout Ryan Gartner.
Gartner and Hopkins are former teammates and graduated from Wilmot together, so the latter certainly was excited to add the former to the staff.
“Bringing a guy like Ryan into the room is exceptional,” Hopkins said. “We’re truly blessed to have that opportunity. The things that he knows and the technician that he is in wrestling is helping our kids a lot.”
And in Schmeckel, Hopkins can lean on the experience of a head coach, which has helped Hopkins make that transition.
“Having his expertise in the area, the knowledge (he has) of 25 to 30 years of coaching, is extremely beneficial to me,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins said he’s in constant communication with John Watson, now living in North Carolina, and another Wilmot coaching mainstay, Jon Watson, who currently is the school’s Director of Pupil Services.
“(John Watson) and I are in communication every other day, if not at least twice a week, about different things,” Hopkins said. “(Jon) also has been a confidant I can use to bounce ideas off of. Both have been open books and are willing to help any way they can.”
Plenty of passion
Fans who remember Hopkins as a student-athlete, or more recently in his role as the football program’s defensive coordinator, likely see the passion for whatever he’s doing at the time.
It’s not hard to miss, as he rarely is standing still while always teaching his defensive pupils — and even in the much more limited confines of a gymnasium during a wrestling meet, that certainly hasn’t and won’t change.
“I realize that my voice travels a little louder than on the football field, but it’s the same mentality,” Hopkins said. “I can’t help myself. I’m excited for these kids. I’m very passionate about competing, if it’s football or wrestling.
“I just want our kids to go out there and compete hard every day. I’m going to bring the energy. I’m going to make sure our kids are bringing the energy and make sure that we’re doing whatever we can to compete to the best of our ability every single day, every single match.”
Hopkins added there’s no truth to the rumor that a seatbelt may be needed to secure him to a chair during meets — not that he plans to use that apparatus regardless.
“I don’t sit,” he said. “I haven’t sat yet.”
And he doesn’t plan to.