The city has received a $400,000 grant toward planned major improvements to Horizon Park.

Details of what additional work is being planned to develop the area were not immediately available. The project’s total cost is estimated to be about $1.4 million according to city officials.

The Wisconsin Joint Committee on Finance confirmed in a letter Feb. 2 that it had approved the grant application for a Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program grant, giving the city the park development funds.

Established in 2007, Horizon Park is on 15.5 acres at 6598 112th Ave. It is roughly bounded by 115th Avenue, 66th Street and 111th Avenue. The park currently has a single shelter, next to a playground area, as well as a baseball field and a soccer field.

The grant award has local officials pleased with the stewardship program’s approval.

“We’re very pleased with the State for helping us with the grant,” said Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. “We’ve been planning on the development of that park for some time.”

State Rep. Tip McGuire, who represents the district where the park is located, expressed similar sentiment.

“I am thankful to my colleagues on the Joint Committee on Finance for their approval of this grant proposal,” McGuire said. “Horizon Park is one of the many wonderful outdoor spaces in the 64th Assembly District, and those funds will help beautify the area even further.”

The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program was established in 1989 to help preserve Wisconsin’s natural resources for current and future residents to enjoy.

