Hospice Alliance fundraiser Sept. 16
Hospice Alliance fundraiser Sept. 16

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Iguana Wana Mexican Grill and Tequila Bar, 9080 76th St., will donate 15% of its sales to Hospice Alliance from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 16.

The donation is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations,” re-titled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.

Several times a year Hospice Alliance, a local not-for-profit agency offering hospice services, partners with local restaurants, which donate a percent of their sales between certain hours on a specified day to the agency.

Funds generated on Sept. 16 will apply to the bills of patrons who choose to dine in, but according to information provided by Hospice Alliance, the agency “is encouraging supporters to carry out.”

Please mention Hospice Alliance upon ordering.

For more information, contact Megan Frazer at 262-652-4400 or megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org.

