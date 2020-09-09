Hospice Alliance fundraiser Sept. 16

Iguana Wana Mexican Grill and Tequila Bar, 9080 76th St., will donate 15% of its sales to Hospice Alliance from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 16.
The donation is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations,” re-titled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.
Several times a year Hospice Alliance, a local not-for-profit agency offering hospice services, partners with local restaurants, which donate a percent of their sales between certain hours on a specified day to the agency.
Funds generated on Sept. 16 will apply to the bills of patrons who choose to dine in, but according to information provided by Hospice Alliance, the agency “is encouraging supporters to carry out.”
Attorney John Pierce acknowledged in New York court documents earlier this year that he had failed to pay Karish Kapital $4 million for cash advances it had made to Pierce's firm, which also has a much large payment of $65 million looming for another investor. In a Saturday afternoon tweet, Pierce said that claims that his firm was still in debt is "Total fake news."
A second video shows Rittenhouse, wearing red-white-and-blue trunks and shoes, being kicked several times after others step in after seeing him punch a female. One male can be heard saying “Do not put your hands on a female” moments before the fight breaks up.