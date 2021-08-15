Hospice Alliance fundraiser set Thursday by Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery, 6935 75th St., in Kenosha will donate 20 percent of its sales to Hospice Alliance from noon to 9 p.m., on Thursday.

The donation day is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations” retitled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.

Several times a year Hospice Alliance, a local not-for-profit agency offering hospice services, partners with local restaurants which donate a percent of their sales between certain hours on a specified day to the agency.

Funds generated will apply to orders, when patrons mention the Hospice Alliance fundraiser.

For more information contact Megan Frazer, 262-652-4400 or via email at megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org.

