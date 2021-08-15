 Skip to main content
Hospice Alliance fundraiser set Thursday by Cold Stone Creamery
Hospice Alliance fundraiser set Thursday by Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery, 6935 75th St., in Kenosha will donate 20 percent of its sales to Hospice Alliance from noon to 9 p.m., on Thursday.

The donation day is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations” retitled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.

Several times a year Hospice Alliance, a local not-for-profit agency offering hospice services, partners with local restaurants which donate a percent of their sales between certain hours on a specified day to the agency.

Funds generated will apply to orders, when patrons mention the Hospice Alliance fundraiser.

For more information contact Megan Frazer, 262-652-4400 or via email at megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org.

