Hospice Alliance: Here's hoping we can look back on all this as a new beginning

Thomas Paine said, “These are the times that try men’s souls” and these words certainly hit home during the current crisis.

Never in our lifetimes have we experienced anything quite like this. I pray that we don’t have to experience it again but realize that it is probably not if it happens again, but when it happens again.

So, when it happens again, I hope that all of you can work with the amazing team that I am currently.

In just a matter of days, our work lives were turned upside down in our attempts to not only provide the same, amazing end of life care that we have for nearly 40 years, but to do it and keep our patients, families and ourselves safe.

Emails sent out to staff sharing what was happening and what our plan to keep everyone safe was.

Daily screenings of themselves at the start of their workday and every time they visit a patient in a facility, screening patients daily and anyone who was in their home. Picking up additional supplies and looking at all new ways to do “routine” things, making sure staff can work from home as much as possible, rescheduling meetings or doing virtual ones.

Adding additional workload to those with already full loads. Staff offering to cover for others or to be cross-trained.