Hospice Alliance: Here's hoping we can look back on all this as a new beginning

Thomas Paine said, “These are the times that try men’s souls” and these words certainly hit home during the current crisis.
Never in our lifetimes have we experienced anything quite like this. I pray that we don’t have to experience it again but realize that it is probably not if it happens again, but when it happens again.
So, when it happens again, I hope that all of you can work with the amazing team that I am currently.
In just a matter of days, our work lives were turned upside down in our attempts to not only provide the same, amazing end of life care that we have for nearly 40 years, but to do it and keep our patients, families and ourselves safe.
Emails sent out to staff sharing what was happening and what our plan to keep everyone safe was.
Daily screenings of themselves at the start of their workday and every time they visit a patient in a facility, screening patients daily and anyone who was in their home. Picking up additional supplies and looking at all new ways to do “routine” things, making sure staff can work from home as much as possible, rescheduling meetings or doing virtual ones.
Adding additional workload to those with already full loads. Staff offering to cover for others or to be cross-trained.
The term teamwork is often thrown around, but in our case, it truly was -- they are simply amazing! Which brings me to the next portion of my article as it relates to all of us.
My hopes for what will come from all of this is, as a community (and country) at large, we can look back at all that has taken place in each of our lives over this COVID-19 period and realize that we WERE all in this together. That we were all anxious and fearful at times, we all suffered disappointments whether cancelled graduations, bridal and baby showers, weddings, anniversary parties, family gatherings for Easter, the loss of loved ones and the inability to hold a service and pay last respects to them.
Families separated from their loved ones while living in a facility, in their home or to a hospitalization, feelings of isolation, and so much more.
Perhaps we can look at this time as a new beginning, post COVID-19, where we are kind to each other, see that we are more alike than different, find less fault and more praise, give a little extra grace to someone -- since we never know what they are going through and that everyone, in their time of need, has a team to rely on. And remember … how we treat people is always a choice, so choose to treat them respectfully.
Rita Hagen is executive director of Hospice Alliance.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.