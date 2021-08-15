Hospice Alliance marks 40th anniversary

You may or may not know about our organization’s history, so please let me take a minute to share. In 1981, after seeing a need for hospice care in southeast Wisconsin, a small group of dedicated community members came together, and Hospice Alliance was born.
Connie Ferwerda, a well-known community activist, received a call that a family in the community had a child diagnosed with a brain tumor, and all the medical services for this child were being discontinued, as a cure was no longer possible. Informally in Connie’s living room, she brought together several likeminded individuals, each with their own areas of expertise, to seek services for this family and discovered that there were no such services available and so their journey began…
They chose Alliance, because the word means “an agreement to cooperate for mutual benefit and as the joining of efforts and interests of person, families, or organizations.” They felt this was an appropriate description of this relatively new hospice concept. It took almost two years of planning and was developed in two phases: the first, planning a program and beginning service delivery; the second phase, expanding services.
The first patients were cared for by volunteers with donated funds and equipment. The first employee was hired in 1983, when the volume of referrals exceeded the volunteer’s ability to serve. We have stood on the shoulders of so many over the past 40 years and although we have grown substantially and there have been many changes and many employees, patients, families, (and let’s not forget regulations) – the mission is still the same. I am grateful and thankful to all who have been part of this 40-year journey.
We are a community, not-for-profit hospice, serving residents of Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, and South Milwaukee Counties. We remain committed to providing the best physical, emotional, and spiritual care and we are dedicated to helping our patients and families live each day with dignity, comfort, and hope. Hospice Alliance cares for people facing incurable illnesses and empowers the loved ones who support them. We will never turn away a patient because of inability to pay.
Many For-Profit and Corporate hospital hospices have come and gone, but for 40 years Hospice Alliance has remained committed to our patients, families, facilities, and the communities that we serve.
Hospice and Palliative Care — it is all we do, and we do it better than anyone! 40 Years of Caring — Happy Anniversary Hospice Alliance!
Rita Hagen is executive director of Hospice Alliance.