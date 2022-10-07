Hospice Alliance October Dining for Donations event to be held Oct. 11

As part of Hospice Alliance’s Dining for Donations fundraising program, El Camino Kitchen, 9900 77th St., Pleasant Prairie, will donate 18 percent of its dine-in sales on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., when Hospice Alliance’s event is mentioned to the server.
Hospice Alliance is a not-for-profit hospice and supportive care management provider located in Pleasant Prairie. Funds from Dining for Donations ensure no patient is ever turned away for inability to pay.
Grief support and educational services are also open to all members of the community.
10 great gifts for nurses and caregivers
A better night’s sleep — naturally
Anatomé's Recovery + Sleep Essential Oil Elixir is a blend of 22 botanical ingredients with calming and restful properties designed to help you relax. Apply one to two drops to your temples, back, elbows, knees, and feet 30 minutes before bedtime. $42,
mrporter.com
Image by
Free-Photos from Pixabay
Soaking salts for a spa day at home
Herbivore’s eucalyptus and lavender-scented Detox soaking salts are made with naturally detoxifying blue clay and infuse bath water with vitamins and minerals. Calm blends Himalayan pink salt with ylang-ylang and vanilla to calm the senses. $18 each,
herbivorebotanicals.com
Dreamstime/TNS
Bling with backing
Add a little bling to their scrubs with the Dr. Fauci Enamel Pins Set. $15.95 for a three-pin set,
philosophersguild.com
philosophersguild.com
Have a warm cup of Joe waiting
Ember’s temperature control smart mug allows you to set an exact drinking temperature, so your coffee is never too hot, or too cold. The mug maintains your chosen temperature for up to 1.5 hours. $99.95,
ember.com
ember.com
Sneeze with a smile
Dusen Dusen’s cheery painted plywood Everybody Tissue Box adds a happy splash of color to the house — and makes reaching for a tissue a little nicer. $35,
areaware.com
areaware.com
Sanitizer with style
Noshinku’s pocket-size organic hand sanitizer blends oils of bergamot, jojoba, rosehip, and coconut in a chic matte black mister for clean and fresh hands anywhere. $10,
noshinku.com
noshinku.com
Channel the rebirth of spring
Crate & Barrel’s felt garland of pink and blue flowers will brighten any room. $35,
crateandbarrel.com
crateandbarrel.com
A candle that smells like comfort
Byredo’s Cotton Poplin candle is based around the scent of clean bed linen with the comforting fragrance of fresh chamomile, cedar, and musk. $85.
Amazon
Start the day on a bright note
Bodum’s Caffettiera French Press is a colorful update of their classic 1958 design. The bold colors are sure to put a smile on someone’s face. $25,
store.moma.org
store.moma.org
Gift it in a reusable bag that says it all
Designer Lauren DiCioccio’s Embroidered Thank You Tote elevates the iconic plastic bag by using recycled machine washable taffeta instead. $38,
uncommongoods.com
uncommongoods.com
