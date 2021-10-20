Hospice Alliance offers grief programs for children

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Starting Oct. 21, Hospice Alliance will offer a monthly grief support group for children.

"Connections — Planting Seeds of Hope" is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie.

The program is open to children ages 2 to 18 who must be accompanied by an adult.

Jennifer Sytkowski, Hospice Alliance bereavement coordinator, and trained volunteers will present developmentally appropriate curriculum and activities.

According to information provided by Hospice Alliance, the program is “an all-community resource” not limited to families with loved ones who received end-of-life care with Hospice Alliance.

“Children who have lost someone important to them do not have to ‘stay stuck’ in an isolating, broken experience,” Sytkowski said. “Working through loss with the support of others can potentially teach resilience, empathy, creativity and perseverance.”