Hospice Alliance to benefit from Dining for Donations fundraiser

As part of Hospice Alliance’s Dining for Donations fundraising program, Ruffolo’s Special Pizza 2, 3931 45th St., will donate 20 percent of its sales when Hospice Alliance is mentioned upon ordering on Wednesday, July 13,  from 4 to 9 p.m.

Hospice Alliance is a not-for-profit hospice and supportive care management provider located in Pleasant Prairie.

Funds from Dining for Donations ensure no patient is ever turned away for inability to pay and our grief support and educational services are also open to all members of the community.

