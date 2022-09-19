Hospice Alliance to host fifth annual Serving Our Seniors Expo at Gateway Technical College Tuesday

Hospice Alliance will host its fifth annual Serving Our Seniors Expo on Tuesday at Haribo Hall in the Madrigrano Conference Center, 3520 30th Ave.

The free event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will feature interactive exhibits, health screenings and raffle drawings.

Serving Our Seniors started as an event after an employee suggested the idea, according to Hospice Alliance Executive Director Rita Hagen.

“He thought it would be a great thing to put this on (and) he had been involved with them (senior expos) in the past,” Hagen said. “It’s a great way for people to find out about services in our area.”

Hagen said the event is also helpful for caregivers.

“We have a lot of caregivers in this world, and it also helps them know what would be available to them,” Hagen said. “It helps you kind of navigate through that aging process, and gives you the opportunity to see what what tools and resources are available for you.”

There will be 50 exhibitors and life-management professionals who serve the southeastern Wisconsin senior community in attendance, such as the Kenosha County Aging and Disability and Resource Center, funeral homes and Society’s Assets.

In the past, roughly 300 people have attended the expo. Hagen said she hopes to see a similar turnout this year.

The event will feature speakers on topics for seniors.

This year’s expo is sponsored by: Right at Home; Proko Funeral Home, Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield, Elder Care Cottages Senior Living Community, Piasecki Funeral Home, Sage Meadow Assisted Living & Memory Care, CompleteCare Management, HearingLife, and Library Terrace Assisted Living.

A free tote will be presented to the first 200 guests to attend the expo which is open to the public.

Hospice Alliance is a community-based, non-profit organization working for hospice care and supportive care management.

More information on the expo can be found online at https://www.hospicealliance.org.