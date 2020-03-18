Hospitals stepping up protective equipment, standards

In recent days, a trip to a hospital in Kenosha has become a whole new experience.
No longer can someone walk through the front doors and travel to the area of the facility they need.
Earlier this week, hospitals instituted bans against patient visitors.
Now, anyone coming to medical facilities are screened at doors by hospital staff and, in most settings, protective clothing is generally worn by health care workers and auxiliary staff.
At Aurora Hospital, staff in protective eyewear, gowns, standard face masks and gloves ask those entering the facility the purpose of their visit and, before directing them accordingly, hand them health information on COVID-19 and take their temperature.
At Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital, staff posted just inside the front doors conduct a similar check-in procedure.
At the drive-through testing facility offered by Froedtert South at its Pleasant Prairie Clinic, 10256 Old Green Bay Rd., testing staff wear masks, gloves, gowns and protective face shields.
According to Jeff Trimark, an internist with Froedtert South, "The CDC is recommending surgical masks for protection since the transmission route is likely droplet (like SARS, MERS, and influenza)."
Concerns from public
Some residents and medical professionals, however, have raised concerns that staff dealing with the public should be provided with more extensive physical protection against contracting or spreading the virus.
Rather than just paper face masks, some suggest that all medical personnel be issued N95 masks and eye protection. As decribed by the Centers for Disease Control, the N95 respirator is a "particulate filtering facepiece respirator (capable of filtering) at least 95% of airborne particles."
Because supplies of regular and N95 masks are limited throughout the country, their use in all situations is unrealistic, noted Ric Schmidt, president and CEO of Froedtert South.
"We have the masks, but these need to be saved for those with face-to-face interaction (with COVID-19 cases) and for working with patients who are actively coughing up," he said.
"Only healthcare workers exposed to large volume aerosols (created during invasive respiratory treatments) during care of patients are using specialized N95 respirators," Trimark said.
According to Cheri Mantz, spokesperson for Advocate Aurora Health, the hospital system has updated its personal protective equipment standards to help conserve supplies as they test and care for patients with COVID-19.
"We are closely monitoring the situation," Mantz, said. "We have the necessary supplies for now, but this is relative to the demand, which we know will increase significantly."
"All surgical masks are the same if worn over both nose and mouth," Trimark said. "They must cover nose and mouth to be effective."
There is also the question as to whether asymptomatic medical staff should wear face masks when returning home from work to prevent the spread of infection.
"The answer is 'no,'" Trimark said. "COVID travels through droplets, so, if anything, these droplets could be on the clothing worn in the work setting. Because the virus can stay active for six or more hours, it is a good practice to remove and wash clothes immediately upon return from work."