Hospitals stepping up protective equipment, standards

Some residents and medical professionals, however, have raised concerns that staff dealing with the public should be provided with more extensive physical protection against contracting or spreading the virus.

Rather than just paper face masks, some suggest that all medical personnel be issued N95 masks and eye protection. As decribed by the Centers for Disease Control, the N95 respirator is a "particulate filtering facepiece respirator (capable of filtering) at least 95% of airborne particles."

Because supplies of regular and N95 masks are limited throughout the country, their use in all situations is unrealistic, noted Ric Schmidt, president and CEO of Froedtert South.

"We have the masks, but these need to be saved for those with face-to-face interaction (with COVID-19 cases) and for working with patients who are actively coughing up," he said.

"Only healthcare workers exposed to large volume aerosols (created during invasive respiratory treatments) during care of patients are using specialized N95 respirators," Trimark said.

According to Cheri Mantz, spokesperson for Advocate Aurora Health, the hospital system has updated its personal protective equipment standards to help conserve supplies as they test and care for patients with COVID-19.