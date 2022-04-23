Host families needed for Kenosha Unified foreign exchange students

Host families are needed now for a girl from Germany, and a boy from Mexico who are attending school at Harborside Academy and Tremper High School.
Marena loves travel, cooking, pets, volleyball, and skiing
Jose enjoys sports, movies, automotives, and soccer. .
They pay all expenses, and have medical insurance.
Families can contact Carrie at schulzcarr@aol.com or text 414-899-3890 for more information.
IN PHOTOS: REACHING FOR RAINBOWS 2022
