Host families needed for Kenosha Unified foreign exchange students

Host families are needed now for a girl from Germany, and a boy from Mexico who are attending school at Harborside Academy and Tremper High School.

Marena loves travel, cooking, pets, volleyball, and skiing

Jose enjoys sports, movies, automotives, and soccer. .

They pay all expenses, and have medical insurance. 

Families can contact Carrie at schulzcarr@aol.com or text 414-899-3890 for more information.

