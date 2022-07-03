 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Host families needed for Kenosha Unified foreign exchange students

  • Comments

The price of a college education keeps rising, while minimum wage and the amount of hours in a day don’t. Here’s how many hours a week a student would have to work to cover their tuition and other fees. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Host families are still needed for a girl from Germany, and a boy from France who are attending school in the Kenosha Unified School District starting this fall.

Marena, 17, from Germany, and Lou, 17, from France, need host families in Kenosha. They will pay all expenses and have medical insurance. They speak English and want to learn about American culture.

Families can contact Carrie at schulzcarr@aol.com or text 414-899-3890 for more information.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert