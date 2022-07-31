Host families needed for Kenosha Unified foreign exchange students

Host families are needed quickly for a girl from France and a girl from Thailand who are attending school in the Kenosha Unified School District starting this fall.

Clothilde, 15, needs a host family for the fall at Indian Trail High School and Academy. She needs to know soon as she has to get her visa. She likes movies, sports, pets, music, hiking, dance, swimming, bowling, and skiing.

A girl from Thailand, 17, needs a host family at Harborside. She enjoys volleyball, movies, concerts, camping, skating, art, and swimming. She will pay all expenses, and speaks English well. She only has a week to find a host family.

Families can contact Carrie at schulzcarr@aol.com or text 414-899-3890 for more information.