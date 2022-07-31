Host families needed for Kenosha Unified foreign exchange students

Host families are needed quickly for a girl from France and a girl from Thailand who are attending school in the Kenosha Unified School District starting this fall.
Clothilde, 15, needs a host family for the fall at Indian Trail High School and Academy. She needs to know soon as she has to get her visa. She likes movies, sports, pets, music, hiking, dance, swimming, bowling, and skiing.
A girl from Thailand, 17, needs a host family at Harborside. She enjoys volleyball, movies, concerts, camping, skating, art, and swimming. She will pay all expenses, and speaks English well. She only has a week to find a host family.
Families can contact Carrie at
schulzcarr@aol.com or text 414-899-3890 for more information.
IN PHOTOS: REACHING FOR RAINBOWS 2022
Mahone Fund Chairman Tim Mahone, left, brother Malcolm, second from left, and sister Ardis Mahone-Mosley, second from right, stand with Bryan Albrecht, right, Mahone Fund president and outgoing Gateway Technical College president and CEO. Albrecht was presented with the organization's Living Legend Community Award, which will now bear his name, at the Mahone Fund's Reaching for Rainbows "Pursuit of Excellence" dinner Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Terry Flores
Mahone Fund Chairman Tim Mahone, left, with Bryan Albrecht, Mahone Fund president and outgoing Gateway Technical College president and CEO. Albrecht was presented with the organization's Living Legend Community Award, which will now bear his name, at the Mahone Fund's Reaching for Rainbows "Pursuit of Excellence" dinner Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Terry Flores
Mahone Fund Chairman Tim Mahone, left, addresses a sold-out crowd during the organization's Reaching for Rainbows "Pursuit of Excellence" dinner Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Behind him are his sister, Ardis Mahone-Mosley, second from right, and Bryan Albrecht, right, Mahone Fund president and outgoing Gateway Technical College president and CEO. Albrecht was presented with the organization's Living Legend Community Award, which will now bear his name going forward.
Terry Flores
Mahone Fund Chairman Tim Mahone, left, with Bryan Albrecht, Mahone Fund president and out-going Gateway Technical College president and CEO. Albrecht was the presented with the organization's Living Legend Community Award, which will now bear his name, at the Reaching for Rainbows "Pursuit of Excellence" dinner Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Terry Flores
Mahone Fund Chairman Tim Mahone, left, with Bryan Albrecht, Mahone Fund president and out-going Gateway Technical College president and CEO. Albrecht was the presented with the organization's Living Legend Community Award, which will now bear his name, at the Reaching for Rainbows "Pursuit of Excellence" dinner Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Terry Flores
Reuther High School senior Kiara Rios Bradford High School senior left, smiles as Kenosha Unified Interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth presents her with the Mahone Fund's CEO scholarship award during the Reaching for Rainbows dinner Tuesday night, April 12, 2022. Rios plans to study business and will be attending the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater in the fall.
Terry Flores
LakeView Technology Academy senior DaRon Green is emotional as Kenosha Unified Interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth presents him with the Mahone Fund's CEO Scholarship during the Reaching for Rainbows dinner Tuesday night, April 12, 2022. Green plans to study civil rights law and will be attending Xavier University in Cincinnati in in the fall.
Terry Flores
Bradford High School senior Christopher Lyons gives his acceptance speech for his award for full tuition to Carthage College during the Reaching for Rainbows dinner Tuesday night, April 12, 2022. Lyons plans to study business and finance and will be attending Carthage beginning in the fall.
Terry Flores
Bradford High School senior Christopher Lyons, left, smiles as Kenosha Unified Interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth presents him with a scholarship for full tuition to Carthage College during the Mahone Fund's Reaching for Rainbows "Pursuit of Excellence" dinner Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Lyons plans to study business and finance and will be attending Carthage beginning in the fall.
Terry Flores
Reaching for Rainbows "Pursuit of Excellence" scholarship and award winners among others line up following the banquet held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Back row (left), scholarship winners Grace Ziegelbauer, Yesenia Muma, Gracie Underwood, Leslie Sauceda, Haylee Applegate, Ashley Osorio, Heaven Williams, Stefinie Washington, Tiffany Villalobos, Lauryn Johnson and Living Legend Community Award honoree Bryan Albrecht, Mahone Fund president. Front row (left) Shebaniah Muhammad, Executive Director, 21st Century Preparatory School, UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, Terri Wruck, co-chair of the Mahone Scholarship Committee, scholarship winners Christopher Lyons, Kiara Rios, Tra'Shawn Gordon, DaRon Green and Justus Wilhoit, Ardis Mahone-Mosley, Malcolm Mahone, Carthage College President John Swallow and Mahone Fund Chairman Tim Mahone.
Terry Flores
