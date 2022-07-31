 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Host families needed for Kenosha Unified foreign exchange students

  • Comments

Host families are needed quickly for a girl from France and a girl from Thailand who are attending school in the Kenosha Unified School District starting this fall.

Clothilde, 15, needs a host family for the fall at Indian Trail High School and Academy. She needs to know soon as she has to get her visa. She likes movies, sports, pets, music, hiking, dance, swimming, bowling, and skiing.

A girl from Thailand, 17, needs a host family at Harborside. She enjoys volleyball, movies, concerts, camping, skating, art, and swimming. She will pay all expenses, and speaks English well. She only has a week to find a host family.

Families can contact Carrie at schulzcarr@aol.com or text 414-899-3890 for more information.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden returns to self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert