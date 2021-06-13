 Skip to main content
Host family needed for exchange student from Germany planning to attend Kenosha Unified schools
Local organizers are in need of a host family for a foreign exchange students who plans to attend local classes in the 2021-22 academic year at Kenosha Unified Schools.

Oskar, 16, from Germany, wanted to be part of the program and come to Kenosha last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped him from coming. He needs a host family for the coming year.

He will pay all expenses, has medical insurance and speaks good English. He enjoys baseball a lot. He also likes movies, soccer, ping pong, swimming, sporting events and biking.

For more information or how to help, contact Carrie Schulz at 414-899-3890 by phone or text, or e-mail schulzcarr@aol.com asap.

