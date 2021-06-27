Host family needed for Kenosha Unified 2021-22 school year for student from Germany

The program that works with the Kenosha Unified School District is in need of a host family for the 2021-22 academic year for a teen student from Germany.

Lana, 16, speaks English, Spanish, Georgian, and German. She loves dancing, baking, cooking, drawing, shopping, movies and wants to be a cheerleader. She will pay all personal expenses, has medical insurance, and wants to live the American teen life for the school year.

Contact Carrie at 414-899-3890 or e-mail schulzcarr@aol.com for more information.

