The program that works with the Kenosha Unified School District is in need of a host family for the 2021-22 academic year for a teen student from Spain.

Sara, age 15, speaks French, German and English, as well as Spanish. She loves sporting events and playing basketball, skiing, bowling, dancing, clubs and and travel. She will pay all expenses, and has medical insurance.

Contact Carrie at 414-899-3890 or e-mail schulzcarr@aol.com for more information.

