Host family needed quickly for Kenosha Unified foreign exchange student

A host family is needed quickly for a girl from France who will be attending school in the Kenosha Unified School District starting this fall.

Clothilde, 15, needs a host family for the fall. Depending on the family, she would be attending either Tremper High School or Indian Trail High School and Academy. She needs to know soon as she has to get her visa. She likes movies, sports, pets, music, hiking, dance, swimming, bowling, and skiing.

Families can contact Carrie at schulzcarr@aol.com or text 414-899-3890 for more information.

