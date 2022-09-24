 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Host family needed quickly for Kenosha Unified foreign exchange student

A host family is needed quickly for a girl from Germany who is already attending school in the Kenosha Unified School District this fall.

Marena from Germany needs a new host family immediately. She is already attending Harborside Academy. She is 17, very sociable, and speaks English well. She pays all expenses, and has medical insurance.

Contact Carrie at schulzcarr@aol.com or call or text 414-899-3890 for more information.

