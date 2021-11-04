Hot Takes: Hallmark movies, leftover Halloween candy and the "State Farm Bowl"

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Televised comfort and joy

Yeah, yeah, we know the Hallmark Channel, which built its cable TV empire on "comfort food" holiday movies, has been showing Christmas flicks around-the-clock for several weeks already — but now that we’re past Halloween, we don’t have to feel guilty for tuning in. Pass the cocoa!

Leftover Halloween candy

Normally, we stop ourselves after scarfing down one bag of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. But we can’t let this Halloween candy go to waste. Sadly, instead, it goes to “waist.” So put on an oversized sweater and dig in!

All hail the ‘King’

Kevin James — the former “King of Queens” on the long-running CBS sitcom and also the star of comedy films from "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" to "Grown Ups" — brings his standup comedy to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., Saturday night. Tickets are $55-$95 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Aliens among us!