Hot Takes: Hallmark movies, leftover Halloween candy and the "State Farm Bowl"

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:
Televised comfort and joy
Yeah, yeah, we know the Hallmark Channel, which built its cable TV empire on "comfort food" holiday movies, has been showing Christmas flicks around-the-clock for several weeks already — but now that we’re past Halloween, we don’t have to feel guilty for tuning in. Pass the cocoa!
Leftover Halloween candy
Normally, we stop ourselves after scarfing down one bag of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. But we can’t let this Halloween candy go to waste. Sadly, instead, it goes to “waist.” So put on an oversized sweater and dig in!
All hail the ‘King’
Kevin James — the former “King of Queens” on the long-running CBS sitcom and also the star of comedy films from "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" to "Grown Ups" — brings his standup comedy to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., Saturday night. Tickets are $55-$95 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.
Aliens among us!
That’s the premise of “Eternals,” the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These superheroes are aliens who have been living on Earth for thousands of years in secret and are now teaming up to battle an enemy called the Deviants. But first, tell us how you constructed the pyramids, please. For a review of the movie, see page 18.
The State Farm Bowl?
We were so looking forward to Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes — NFL quarterbacks who star in those popular State Farm commercials — facing off Sunday when the Green Bay Packers visit the Kansas City Chiefs. But after reports said Rodgers would miss the game due to a positive COVID test, we might miss out on these insurance pitchmen in a pitched on-field battle. Whether Rodgers plays or not, the game airs at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on Fox.
Beer and Bacon Walk
Count us in for any event that features beer and bacon sampling. The event will include brews from local breweries paired with bacon-infused bites — we're looking at you, maple bacon mini crullers — at 20 Downtown Racine locations. We can claim it’s a fitness activity as we stroll to each participating business. For details on the Saturday event, see Page 11.