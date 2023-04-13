Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Outdoor drinking!

Here’s a sure sign that spring is really here: The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open! The biergarten, located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, will open at noon Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16. Since opening in 2017, the outdoor venue has been a popular addition to Kenosha County’s flagship park. “You’ll see some new faces behind the bar,” biergarten officials said, “and we appreciate your patience and patronage as we train our new staff members.” What’s on the menu? Bavarian and “Everything” pretzels, along with local, craft and imported German beer, wine, seltzers and non-alcoholic drinks. Prost!

Paying taxes (later)

Those of us who dread this annual chore have a few more days to procrastinate. Normally, those pesky IRS forms are due April 15, but because that’s a Saturday — and Monday is a holiday in Washington, D.C. — you have until Tuesday, April 18, to hit that deadline. Woo-hoo! A few more days to waste time and complain about having to get this done. The holiday is Emancipation Day, which commemorates the time in 1862 when President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, freeing 3,000 slaves in the D.C. area. Remember, however, that those taxes are still due, just a few days later.

You had us at dance party ...

Since you won’t be busy filing your taxes on April 15, you can instead go to Milwaukee’s Turner Hall Ballroom for a Broadway Rave! The Broadway dance party — which organizers say is perfect for “all musical theater nerds, drama geeks, actors, actresses, theater lovers and more” — features sing-alongs to Broadway show tunes. Costumes are definitely encouraged. There will also be “surprise guests” while participants “live out their Broadway fantasies.” Doors open at 8 p.m. Saturday; the party starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Friday night laughs

We’ve had a lot of bad news lately. Who’s up for some laughs? “The Best of The Second City” brings more than 60 years of classic material from Chicago’s legendary comedy troupe to the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill., Friday night. These updated sketches and songs were once performed by former cast members like Stephen Colbert, Dan Aykroyd, Chris Farley, Bill Murray, Tina Fey and Steve Carell. Today, the next generation of comedians continues the Second City tradition with parodies, improv and a satirical take on current events. The show starts at 7 p.m. April 14. Tickets are $25 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Rolling along

Bicycle Day is coming up on April 19, which is a great excuse to get off the couch and roll away from your troubles ... like putting off filing your taxes. Bicycling is also a wonderful way to explore our lakefront and parks. Remember to wear a helmet.

Let’s hear it for 5,7,5

We leave you this week with some verse to mark Haiku Poetry Day, coming up on April 17. A haiku poem includes three lines. The first line has five syllables, the second has seven syllables and the third has five syllables. Haiku poems are traditionally about nature, making this the perfect excuse to get outside and get inspired — especially as our weather has been so wonderful this week. Here’s our poem: Get yourself outside; For Haiku Poetry Day; And start creating!