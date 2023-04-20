Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Loving our home

We here at Hot Takes believe every day is Earth Day. But April 22 is the OFFICIAL Earth Day 2023. To celebrate, do something nice for our planet — it’s the only one we have until we start colonizing Mars. Pick up trash off the sidewalk, recycle your plastic water bottles and turn off the lights when you leave a room. You can find out more at earthday.org.

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, is hosting Earth Day @ Pringle! from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. The public is invited to stop by to "learn about how you can help the earth through recycling, pick up a FREE tree sapling, visit the StoryWalk trail, attend Nature Story Time or help us protect native habitats at the first invasive species workday of the year." Visit pringlenc.org/events for more details.

Blizzard forecast

While the snow flurries on Monday had us thinking winter is back, we're celebrating blizzards of another sort: Dairy Queen is now serving its Summer Blizzard Treat Menu, featuring flavors like a S'Mores Blizzard, Cotton Candy Blizzard, Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard and the new Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard! To make this new Blizzard season even sweeter, DQ is selling Blizzards for 85 cents (celebrating the treat's debut way back in 1985) through April 23. The catch: To get this special price, you must order through the DQ mobile app. Remember: “whatever the weather, at Dairy Queen you’ll always find a Blizzard.”

All Taylor, all the time

Didn't score a ticket to Taylor Swift's tour? Milwaukee's Turner Hall Ballroom has you covered. Friday night, the venue is hosting "The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night." In case you haven't already guessed, this is a dance party for Swifties, who will sing and dance their way to all their Taylor Swift faves. Tickets for the 9 p.m. April 21 event (doors open at 8 p.m.) are $20-$25 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Hey, hey, it's a Monkee!

Micky Dolenz, who made music with the rest of The Monkees — Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith and Peter Tork — visits Milwaukee's Pabst Theater Sunday night to celebrate the mid-'60s band. Dolenz's tour celebrates a new boxed set, based around The Monkees' third No. 1 album, “Headquarters,” and will feature songs from that album. Tickets for the 8 p.m. April 23 event are $35-$100 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

A 'Cinderella' story

And now for something completely different: The Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill., continues its World Ballet Series with a performance of "Cinderella." This production, featuring an international cast of 40 professional ballet dancers, "mixes the majesty of classical ballet with a healthy dose of humor and the promise that dreams do come true," according to show organizers. The story, of course, remains the same: A young woman seeks out her handsome prince — but shoe issues come into play. The show starts at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21. Tickets are $35-$85 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

All the world’s a stage

Sunday is “Talk Like Shakespeare Day,” in honor of the Bard’s 459th birthday. As you go about your business on April 23, make sure to sprinkle in plenty of terms like “thee,” “thou,” “come hither,” “prithee” and the ever popular “wherefore art thou Romeo?” Willy would be so proud!

Pizza, pizza!

The Kenosha Firefighters Pizza Bake-Off is Sunday afternoon. Head to Ruffolo's Special Pizza II, 3931 45th St., and vote for your favorite slice. All proceeds go to the Kenosha's Fire Department's drone fund, so you're eating all that sausage and cheese for a good cause. 1 to 5 p.m. on April 23. Admission is $10 at the door.