Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Peeps gone wild!

Peeps have expanded way beyond the original "marshmallow" flavor to all kinds of choices. You can now find the adorable candies in Fruit Punch, Sour Watermelon, Tropical Burst and Hot Tamales varieties, along with chocolate-dipped Peeps. New this year? Kettle Corn Peeps, for when you need that State Fair flavor. For even more fun, you can customize the marshmallow candy. Just Born, the company that crafts the sweet treats, offers MyPeeps. You choose the color and toppings for the candy online and have them shipped to your home. You can dip your Peeps in three types of chocolate and cover them with sprinkles, toasted coconut and more options. To customize your Peeps, go to peepsandcompany.com/my-peeps. Also on the website? Peeps by the case! Though, if you eat your Peeps by the case, it might be a cry for help.

Holiday buffets

There are no sweeter words in the English language than "dessert table." And that's exactly what you'll find at one of the many Easter brunches offered by area restaurants. You'll also find such staples as ham, omelets, asparagus, quiche, prime rib and assorted salads. But who are we kidding? We're here for the cheesecake, eclairs and — if we're lucky — a sundae bar. Enjoy your Easter with loved ones, by which we mean that solid chocolate bunny you found in your basket, of course!

Play ball!

Welcome to the Pitch Clock Era of Major League Baseball. The 2023 season is in full swing, with our own Milwaukee Brewers — who opened their home schedule with a big win on Monday — hosting the rival St. Louis Cardinals Friday-Sunday, April 7-9. If you cheer for the Chicago Cubs, your team is home April 7-12. For tickets to games and more, go to brewers.com or cubs.com.

A classic

Grammy-winning artist John Mellencamp — who started out as "John Cougar" decades ago — has grown from a young pop star to one of the most highly respected singer/songwriters of a generation. He's even a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And now he's performing for two nights — 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 10-11 — at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater. Maybe you can sit next to Jack and Diane! For more details, go to pabsttheatergroup.com.

We'll drink to that!

Friday is No Housework Day ... or, as we call it, EVERY day! But at least on that day, we don't have to feel guilty about all that dusting we're not doing. April 7 is also National Beer Day, so while you're busy avoiding vacuuming the living room, enjoy a brew from one of our local craft breweries. National Beer Day celebrates the history of this magnificent drink, which has been around since ... well, forever!