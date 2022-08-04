Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Aug. 4-11, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Bobblehead alert!

As the Kenosha Kingfish get ready to wrap up the baseball season at historic Simmons Field, the team is hosting its FINAL Bobblehead Game of 2022! "Nurse Elvis" -- featuring the team's mascot, King Elvis, dressed in scrubs -- is the giveaway at the team's Saturday, Aug. 6 game. The game starts at 6:05 p.m. and is Nurse Appreciation Night. There will also be an on-field celebration worth getting all shook up about when King Elvis officiates at a Las Vegas-style 50th anniversary vow renewal ceremony on the field. We're getting choked up already! Stick around for post-game fireworks, too. Coming up on Wednesday, Aug. 10 is the team's final "Bark in the Park" night. Dogs are welcome, as long as they don't steal our bratwurst. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Cream puff alert!

You gotta love a state that can build a statewide celebration around a cream puff. The Wisconsin State Fair opens its 2022 season today and, at the center of all the action are those iconic State fair Cream Puffs. Even though they're supersized, we bet you can't eat just one. For details about the fair, see our story on Pages 10-11.

Artwork ... at a reasonable price

We love adding original artwork to our home, and we really love it when we can find something that doesn't cost as much as our mortgage payment. That brings us to the Starving Artist Fair, on Sunday at the DeKovern Center in Racine. The goal of this fair is to offer high-quality art pieces in various mediums, with everything priced under $300. That leaves us plenty of cash for other frills, like filling our car's gas tank. For more on the fair, see Page 14.

Celebrating books, glorious books!

Our motto is "Live every day like it's Book Lovers Day," but the ACTUAL Book Lovers Day is coming up on Tuesday, Aug. 9. To celebrate, curl up with a good book (a new one, like Emily Henry's novel "Book Lovers," or an old favorite), visit an area library or head to Kenosha’s Blue House Books. The independent bookstore is located at 5915 Sixth Ave. A. For more information about the shop and events like its Sunday storytimes, go to blue-house-books.com

The crazy foods continue ...

Last week, we brought you the Velveeta mac-and-cheese martini. Not to be outdone by that mashup, the folks at French's Mustard have created limited-edition mustard doughnuts. Here's the "recipe: It's a classic glazed doughnut with a sweet and savory yellow mustard coating that's topped with a mustard cake crumble. (Excuse us while we throw up a bit in our mouth.) The company released this treat to celebrate National Mustard Day, coming up on Aug. 6. The doughnuts were developed with artisanal doughnut maker Dough Doughnuts and are available at Dough’s retail locations in New York City. You can also order them online, while supplies last. Feeling creative? Make your own. The recipe is at Frenchs.com/MustardDonuts.