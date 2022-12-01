Hot Takes: What we love this week (Dec. 1-8, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

The Grinch

We're still fans of the 1966 half-hour animated special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” but the 2018 movie version is actually quite good, too. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” a computer-animated adaptation, features the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch as the title character. This “Grinch” also features 13 musical numbers, two from the original cartoon, and songs by Nat King Cole, The Supremes, Jackie Wilson and Run-D.M.C., among others. the message is still the same: The famously grouchy Grinch thinks he can ruin Christmas by taking all the gifts away. But as characters gather together, join hands and sing, the Grinch learns that “Christmas came anyway.” The "Grinch" movie airs at 8:30 Friday night, Dec. 2, on Freeform as part of the basic cable channel's annual "25 Days of Christmas" schedule.

Harry for the holidays

Harry Connick Jr. — with backing from a swing band — visits Milwaukee's Riverside Theater tonight for a holiday show. He'll perform yuletide favorites, along with some original holiday tunes that are featured on his Christmas albums, including “It Must've Been Ol' Santa Claus,” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas.” We feel warm and toasty just thinking about it! Tickets are $55-$150 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com. 8 p.m. on Dec. 1; doors open at 7 p.m.

Cold water, warm hearts

You'd have to be nuts to jump into the frigid waters of Geneva Lake this weekend, but that's the whole idea behind Freezin for a Reason. Water skiers, surfers, wakeboarders and more will brave the cold water from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, off of Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive in Williams Bay. Participants are raising money for Santa Cause, which supports community programs. For more details, go to freezinlakegeneva.org. And if you're in the Lake Geneva area Saturday, stick around for the 47th Annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade, stepping off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 in downtown Lake Geneva. The theme this year is The Twelve Days of Christmas. For more details, go to visitlakegeneva.com.

Roasting chestnuts!

We thought "chestnuts roasting on an open fire" was just a song lyric, but they really will be roasting actual chestnuts over an actual fire at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum in Somers. The seasonal treat is part of Hawthorn's holiday boutique and bakery, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Ice, ice baby

'Tis the season to get outside and start gliding. The City of Kenosha has opened ice skating rink — not for us, we have weak ankles — with free skating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (depending on the weather, of course). The Downtown 32-by-60-foot rink is located outside City Hall, in Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. Free skates an be checked out at the Skate Hut 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Rudolph on stage

The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., features two holiday shows — one featuring a very famous flying reindeer. Up first is Lightwire Theater's "A Very Electric Christmas," 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The show is performed in the dark, with life-size holiday characters lit up in neon wire. "The North Pole comes to life with soaring birds, dancing toy soldiers and a sparkling Christmas tree," organizers said. The music includes favorites from Tchaikovsky, Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and more. Tickets are $26-$46 (with discounts available for children 12 and younger) at geneseetheatre.com. Then, on Thursday, Dec. 8, a live stage version of the animated special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" comes to the Genesee. All the beloved characters — and songs — from the TV special will be performed. Tickets to the 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 show are $35.50-$75.50 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.