Hot Takes: What we love this week (Dec.15-22, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

A Tuba Christmas!

Tuba Christmas events — featuring holiday tunes played on low-brass instruments — have been a global hit for more than two decades. Because we all need a little more tuba in our celebrations, right? And now Tuba Christmas comes to Kenosha. The free performance is 4 p.m. Sunday at Indian Trail High School. Organizers are hoping 30-40 low-brass players show up for the big blow. For more details, see Page 5.

Special holiday foods

We don’t know why a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup tastes better when it’s shaped like a Christmas tree, but we don't question it. Same goes for other seasonal treats like snowflake-shaped Ritz crackers and those Snickerdoodle Oreo cookies. Gobble up those holiday goodies while they’re here. And here’s the best part: Calories don’t count until Jan. 2.

Good holiday vibrations

One of the best parts about the holiday season is all the live music shows. Saturday night, a legendary pop group comes to Milwaukee for a festive program. Here's a hint: They're backed by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra. If you guessed the Beach Boys, you are correct! The band that sold millions of "beach pop" albums filled with good vibrations is performing Dec. 17 at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater. All that "fun, fun, fun" will make you forget all about those Christmas cards you forgot to mail. For more details, go to pabsttheatergroup.com.

Summer dreamin’

If the Beach Boys holiday tour has got you thinking about fun in the sun, here's more incentive to dream of warm summer days: Summerfest has announced James Taylor and Sheryl Crow will perform June 24 at the 2023 Big Gig. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 15. You can also purchase tickets to other headliners already announced: the Zac Brown Band, performing June 23, and Imagine Dragons, playing on July 8. For more details, go to summerfest.com.

More football

The NFL has expanded this week, with three Saturday games. If you need a break from holiday errands Saturday, tune in the Colts at the Vikings (at noon), the Ravens at the Browns (at 3:30 p.m.) and the Dolphins at the Bills (at 7:15 p.m.) These games are on the NFL Network, however, so those of us without premium cable channels will have to get back to stringing up those Christmas lights. Looking ahead to Sunday, the Eagles visit the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field (noon on Fox). As for the Packers? They play Monday night at home in Green Bay, hosting the hapless Los Angeles Rams.

A sequel 13 years in the making

Audiences will finally head back to Pandora when "Avatar: The Way of Water,” the sequel to the 2009 film "Avatar," launches in theaters Thursday. Not only was the wait for this film, originally slated to be released in 2014, very long, but so is its running time. The James Cameron film runs a whopping three hours and 12 minutes, or roughly the same as all those Marvel epics. What to expect? Eye-popping special effects, including plenty of scenes filmed underwater. Oh, and lots of blue, too. Everyone is blue. For a review of the movie, see Page 19.