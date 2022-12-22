Hot Takes: What we love this week (Dec.22-29, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

The Peanuts gang

It's not Christmas until we've spent some quality time with Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus and Lucy. The classic 1965 Peanuts TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — which aired for decades on ABC — is now only available on the streaming service Apple TV+, which acquired rights to the three Peanuts-themed holiday specials in 2020. But EVERYONE (even non-subscribers like us) can watch the landmark TV special for free on Apple TV+ from Dec. 22-25. That's one Christmas gift we don't even have to wrap.

Jazzy Charlie Brown!

Of course, the best part of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is that jazz score by the Vince Guaraldi Trio. To hear the music performed live by The Commercialists, head to Milwaukee’s Turner Hall Ballroom on Dec. 23. It will make you forget all about those Christmas cards you forgot to mail. There are two shows on Friday, at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more details, go to pabsttheatergroup.com.

A fake holiday

Dec. 23 is Festivus — known as "a holiday for the rest of us." The holiday, introduced to the world in an episode of "Seinfeld," is celebrated with an aluminum pole (unadorned) instead of a Christmas tree, a dinner (meatloaf on a bed of lettuce is the traditional choice) and the Airing of Grievances, where each person at the dinner table recounts how the world has disappointed them that year. The celebration ends with Feats of Strength. Enjoy the Festivus festivities, but don't hurt yourself.

It’s still a 'Wonderful Life'

Even after 75 years, we can't get enough of the classic Christmas movie "It's a Wonderful Life." Jimmy Stewart stars as George Bailey, who discovers a new appreciation for his small-town life. Every time you watch this movie, an angel gets its wings, but what we really want to know: Is Zuzu short for something? Is it a nickname? It seems like George and Mary Bailey would pick a more traditional name for their daughter. "It's a Wonderful Life" airs at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve on NBC. Bonus: No streaming required.

Last-minute shoppers

Maybe you ordered everything online months ago, but some of us still find ourselves short on a gift for our spouse (he’s impossible to buy for!) and must brave the crowded stores in the final hours before Christmas. Remember: There’s no shame in doing all your Christmas shopping at the gas station. Those tiny bottles of 5-Hour Energy make perfect stocking stuffers.

Merry Christmas ... now tackle someone!

The NFL offers gifts (or lumps of coal, depending on how your team is playing) to its fans this season. First up, there's a full slate of games on Christmas Eve. Games on Saturday include the Buffalo Bills visiting the Chicago Bears (noon on CBS) and the division-winning Minnesota Vikings hosting the New York Giants (noon on Fox). On Christmas Day, the best thing we can say for the Green Bay Packers is that they'll wake up to warm weather: Wisconsin's team visits the Miami Dolphins for a Dec. 25 game, airing at noon on Fox. Also on Sunday is a Slime Game! The 3:30 p.m. game, with the Denver Broncos visiting the Los Angeles Rams, airs on the kid-focused Nickelodeon cable network, with a slime-infested telecast. And if any teams deserved to be slimed this season, it's those two! Don't care for bright green goo with your NFL telecast? That game also airs on CBS at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 25. Ho, ho, ho!

Celebrate with Giannis

The NBA is also playing on Christmas Day — including our Milwaukee Bucks, who visit the Boston Celtics. That game airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on ESPN and ABC. The league began playing Christmas games in 1947 and will feature five games on the holiday for the 15th year in a row. The hoops action kicks off at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day and goes until late at night.