Hot Takes: What we love this week (Dec. 8-15, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Christmas cheer!

Who doesn't love a bit of holiday celebrating? And if it comes with a twist of lime or an olive in your glass, that's a bonus! The Kenosha Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Holiday Cheer Crawl through Saturday. Here's how it works: You purchase a "Holiday Cheer Passport" for $15 (or two for $20) and use it to enjoy special prices on food and drinks at participating Downtown Kenosha pubs and restaurants. For details, go to kenoshaareachamber.com/crawl/

Have yourself a brassy little Christmas ...

It isn’t Christmas until you’ve heard a brass band performing traditional carols. Luckily for us, the Belle City Brassworks brass band is performing two free holiday concerts in Racine on consecutive Wednesdays: 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., and 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. For more about the programs, see Page 4.

Holiday movies, the cheesier the better

This year, more than 50 new holiday TV movies will air on various channels, mostly on Hallmark and Lifetime. And there's nothing better when you need a break from untangling those lights or looking for the gift wrapping tape. (Who used it last?) Our favorite title this year is "Hanukkah on Rye," debuting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, on the Hallmark Channel. In this story, a matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together? (This is Hallmark, so we're guessing YES.) Enjoy it with your favorite beverage and a pastrami on rye.

Rudolph on stage

The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., features two holiday shows — one featuring a very famous flying reindeer. Up first is a live stage version of the animated special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" comes to the Genesee. All the beloved characters — and songs — from the TV special will be performed. Tickets to the 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 show are $35.50-$75.50 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com. Then, on Friday night, Marie Osmond performs her holiday show at the Genesee. She's backed by a full orchestra to perform "festive favorites as well as top hits from her remarkable career," show organizers said. She's also singing numbers from her latest album, featuring opera, Broadway show tunes and what she calls "timeless classics." Tickets to the 8 p.m. Nov. 9 show are $50-$99 (plus fees).

Christmas with Patti

Legendary singer Patti LaBelle is performing a holiday concert at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater. She promises to sing holiday favorites in her signature "soul, grace, style, elegance and class." Jeff Bradshaw joins her for the Saturday night show on Dec. 10. Tickets are $55-$125 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com. 8 p.m. on Dec. 10; doors open at 7 p.m.

A very retro holiday

You can catch a classic holiday film in an actual movie theater — just like the pioneers did years ago! The Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant is showing retro holiday flicks through Dec. 15. All screenings are $5.25. The films include "Love Actually" (3:25 p.m. on Dec. 8), "A Christmas Story" (6:45 p.m. on Dec. 8), "Elf" (8 p.m. on Dec. 8), "White Christmas" (3:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 9) and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (6 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 9). For movie times and to purchase tickets, go to marcustheatres.com and remember, it's not cool to hog all the popcorn!