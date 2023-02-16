Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Mardi Crawl!

Mardi Gras — the French term for "Fat Tuesday" — is coming up on Feb. 21. You can start the celebration early with the annual Mardi Crawl in Downtown Racine. The Saturday event runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Here's how it works: Participants who visit at least eight Mardi Crawl locations and get stamps can enter the raffle. Cards are available at participating bars: Blue Rock Lounge, The Blue, Brickhouse, Coasters, Evelyn’s Club Main, Foxhole Lounge at Veterans Center, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Main Hub, Marci’s on Main, Michigan’s Pub, Pepi’s, Pub on Wisconsin and The Void. The drawing (with several prizes) is 8 p.m. Tuesday at Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St. (you need not be present to win). What to expect? Plenty of beads, boas and Mardi Gras masks. Also on Saturday, Feb. 18: Two buses will transport partygoers to each location. Wristbands cost $5 to ride the bus. Tickets are available at Main Hub or on the bus.

R&B royalty

The Commodores — who have sold more than 70 million albums sold worldwide — are performing tonight at the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill. Throughout the '70s and '80s, their music was everywhere: Radio, TV and, especially, in the clubs. Their hit songs include "Brick House," "Still" and "Three Times a Lady." The Commodores' brand of R&B and funk is easy to enjoy … easy like a Sunday morning. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Tickets are $39-$79 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

A toast to Pluto!

Saturday is Drink Wine Day, a great way to kick off the weekend. But wait, there's more! Drink Wine Day pairs well with Pluto Day, both on Feb. 18. (Not Mickey Mouse's dog; this day celebrates our far-off solar system neighbor). We grew up with a solar system with nine planets in it. Then one day, the powers that be decided designating Pluto as a planet was just wrong, and our most distant friend in the solar system was told he wasn’t good enough for the planet club anymore and would forever be considered a "dwarf planet." So raise your wine glass and toast Pluto Day, which celebrates the discovery of Pluto in 1930, when it was designated as a planet ... and that’s how it should have stayed.

Here be dragons

The same folks who brought the world the "Dinosaur World Live" show are back with "Dragons & Mythical Beasts." The show, designed to appeal to children, brings audience members "face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts to walk the earth." Creatures in the show include the colossal Stone Troll, the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think) and an adorable unicorn. Warning: If you're at the show, try not to wake the dragon. 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at the theater. Tickets are $35.25-$71.25 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Wellness: Civil War style

Kenosha's Civil War Museum is hosting its Civil War Medical Weekend, with the 17th Corps Field Hospital — the largest Civil War Medical unit in the Midwest — hosting activities and demonstrations. The free event will feature interactive displays including hundreds of original surgical instruments, making “pills” with Doctor Milam using an 1800s pill roller and — our favorite — Civil War surgical demonstrations! This free event, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18-19, will make visitors appreciate antibiotics and anesthesia. For more details, go to https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar/