Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

How sweet it is (or not)

In our continuing effort to help everyone celebrate a happy Valentine’s Day — without resorting to a last-minute Walgreens checkout line gift purchase — we offer some fun ideas: Several zoos are offering the opportunity to name a cockroach as a Valentine's gift. The Bronx Zoo in New York offers Valentine's roach packages ranging from $15 to $75. "You don't always have the right words, but you can still give them goosebumps. Name a Roach for your Valentine, because roaches are forever," the Bronx Zoo says on its website.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science invites people to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after your loved one. "If you want to do it after an ex, you can," said entomologist Lauren Davidson. "But it’s really better if you do it after someone you love — because they’re really cool bugs."

If the thought of naming a cockroach makes your skin crawl, the nearby Brookfield Zoo has animals available through its adoption program that would make a perfect Valentine’s gift for animal lovers, including penguins named Valentino and Patty, a North American river otter named Charlotte, a sea turtle named Pistachio or a reindeer named Bunny. Unfortunately, you don’t really get to take the animal home. (If you did, Valentino and Patty would be waddling in my kitchen right now, looking for snacks.) Instead, your $35 goes toward the care of the animal you choose for one year. You also receive other fun swag. To purchase an Animal Adoption package, visit Brookfield Zoo’s website at CZS.org.

One Super Weekend

Good thing it's going to be cloudy and gray Sunday because there's a lot to keep us glued to a TV set. Not only is the Super Bowl on Sunday — with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles — but there are hours and hours of pre-game blather to watch, too. Not to mention the halftime show, starring Rihanna, doing her first live show in more than five years. The game itself kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Fox, broadcasting from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Our biggest concern: Do we have enough snacks lined up? And by "snacks," we mean cheese.

Puppy love!

Forget about the football action on Sunday for a moment and revel, instead, in the cuteness that will reign at this year's Puppy Bowl. Some 110 adorable pups will take part in the event, which showcases animal shelters and the furry residents in need of homes. This year, Team Ruff and Team Fluff meet in “Puppy Bowl XIX,” starting at 1 p.m. There's even a Puppy Bowl Pregame Show, starting at noon on Sunday. Also on hand: a kitty halftime show, a puppy cheer squad and guest appearances. The event will simulcast live across multiple streaming and cable platforms: Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, Discovery Plus and HBO Max. When it comes to puppies, resistance is futile!

Be a sweetheart

Random Acts of Kindness Week is Feb. 12-19, so be extra nice to everyone. Kindness can take many forms, from shoveling your neighbor’s driveway to bringing your co-worker a cup of their favorite coffee. Remember our motto: Live every week like it’s Random Acts of Kindness Week!