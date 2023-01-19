Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Jan. 19-26, 2023)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Gettin' Twiggy with it!

You can escape the cold for a few hours by visiting the Milwaukee Boat Show at State Fair Park (inside the Expo Building), with more than 300 boats on display.

And while you may be looking for your next yacht, we're excited to see that Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel is back! The water-loving rodent will be performing Jan. 25-29 during the boat show, which is open Jan. 20-22 and 25-29. For details, go to MilwaukeeBoatShow.com.

Cuteness overload

Friday is Penguin Awareness Day, but isn't that every day? You can celebrate your love of penguins on Jan. 20 (or any day you choose) by meeting some of these wonderful animals. The Brookfield Zoo near Chicago hosts Penguins Encounters. You must sign up in advance; select a date and time at czs.org/PenguinEncounters.

Not to be outdone: It's Squirrel Appreciation Day on Saturday, Jan. 21. To celebrate, leave some unsalted peanuts outside for our furry friends.

Go fish!

The 2023 Winter Free Fishing Weekend is Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22. People of all ages can fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp. This includes all inland waters and Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River and includes ice fishing, too.

If you do venture out on the ice to fish, BE CAREFUL! A free fishing workshop is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Madison's Brittingham Park, hosted by Madison Parks and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Participants will learn ice fishing techniques and how to properly, and safely, ice fish. This is a free event offered during the Free Fishing Weekend and no fishing license is required. Advanced registration is required; call 608-266-4711. For more details, go to http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/anglereducation/freefishingweekend.html. Just don’t look for us on the ice. We’ll be warming up inside.

Good vibrations

The Docksiders, a Milwaukee-based group fresh off a Las Vegas residency, is performing Saturday night at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater. The group, which specializes in "yacht rock" features Kenosha native Chris Kollman playing the drums. And you don't even have to won a yacht to enjoy the music! (Think: Tunes by Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Toto, Steely Dan and — of course — "The Pina Colada song.") The show starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 21. Tickets are $25-$45 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Crunch time

Look what’s popping up: Jan. 19 is Popcorn Day! To celebrate, pop up your favorite flavor combination — butter-and-salt, caramel, cheese or a tasty combo — and enjoy this popular snack. Popcorn is also a great dinner option ... or so we’re told. Not that we’d ever much on popcorn for supper, right? Even better: Celebrate Popcorn Day by heading out to a movie theater, where you can munch on the traditional movie snack while enjoying some big-screen action. If you opt for the new "Avatar" movie, we suggest going for the giant popcorn because you'll be there for close to four hours!