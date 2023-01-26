Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 2, 2023)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Swedish pop songs

Calling all dancing queens: ABBA Mania — a show celebrating the music of the Swedish supergroup — is performing tonight at Milwaukee's Pabst Theater. 8 p.m. Jan. 26. Tickets are $25-$90 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

... Speaking of tribute shows

And if you're in the mood for music tribute shows this week, Tusk — billed as "the world's No. 1 tribute to Fleetwood Mac" — is performing tonight at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 show are $25-$55 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Playing in the snow

Jan. 23 through Feb. 1 is Snow Sculpting Week (who knew?), established in part to celebrate the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva. This year's Winterfest in Lake Geneva is Feb. 1-5, with all kinds of snow-related activities. Also coming up: Snow Daze in Kenosha on Feb. 4. We're shivering just thinking about it! For more about Winterfest, see our story in this Get Out & About section and forget about hunkering down inside.

A quick perk-me-up

The NBC sitcom "Friends" may have aired its final episode almost two decades ago, but the love for this show remains as strong as ever. Now you can enjoy a little taste of "Friends" with your coffee, too.

International Delight has released a limited-edition Friends Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamer, which the company says is inspired by Central Perk's Manhattan Mocha coffee. Not familiar with the Manhattan Mocha coffee? As "Friends" fans know, that drink was written on the show's Central Perk coffee shop’s chalkboard menu throughout the show's run. Sounds like the perfect way to sip your way through a "Friends" marathon.

All hail comrade cinema

Carthage College is hosting a free screening of the 1929 Soviet documentary film “A Man With a Movie Camera.” And why should we care about a film that's almost 100 years old? This documentary has been hailed as "one of the greatest films of all time" for both its cinematic techniques and the portrayal of soviet life. And you can see it for free!

The free screening, part of the college's celebration of it new collection of Soviet-era artwork, is 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium. Everyone is welcome. As a bonus: the guest speaker for this screening is Jeremy Workman, an Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker.

Making your own kind of music

Saturday is Kazoo Day, so go ahead and annoy (or thrill) your family members by playing the buzzing little instrument. Just remember: You've got to hum into a kazoo to make a sound, and it might be better if you did so outside.

Indoor heat

It's not the sexiest Hot Take, but we say a short prayer of thanks every day to whoever came up with modern heating systems. And bless our hot water heater, too, which makes our post-shoveling warm shower possible. Amen.