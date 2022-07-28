Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (July 28-Aug. 4, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Booze and books

This might be the incentive you need to get crackin' on that summer reading list: Add a cocktail! Kenosha's Blue House Books is hosting a "Boozy Bookfair" Friday night. Organizers are hoping this will be like those fun Scholastic Books sales in elementary school (only with beer involved), when you took home the book catalog and circled your favorites. The event is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on July 29 at Tavern on 6th, 5712 Sixth Ave. in Downtown Kenosha. That latest Grisham courtroom drama will go down a lot easier with a nice glass of Merlot!

Bobblehead!

It's always fun to catch a Kenosha Kingfish game at historic Simmons Field, but on Sunday, July 31, the team is hosting its second Bobblehead Game of the 2022 season! "Wisconsin Elvis" -- featuring the team's mascot, King Elvis, dressed in a Wisconsin Badgers sweater and carrying a football -- is the giveaway at the game. The game itself starts at 4:05 p.m. (Looking for fireworks? Head to the team's home game on Saturday night, July 30. That game features a special "Office" T-shirt offer.) For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Cars ... so many cars!

This area hosts a ton of car shows, but the Kenosha Homecoming Car Show is in a league of its own. Hosted by the Kenosha History Center, the Homecoming features several events, all leading up to a massive car show Saturday in Kenosha's lakefront Kennedy Park. This huge event is open to vehicles that were manufactured in Kenosha. Even for non-car folks like us, it's cool to see rows and rows -- and rows -- of locally manufactured vehicles lined up along the lakefront during the event's big car show/swap meet. For details see our story on Page 14.

Encore! Encore!

Who doesn't love hearing their favorite songs one more time? The Kenosha Pops Concert Band wraps up its 100th season Wednesday evening on the band shell in Pennoyer Park with a program featuring songs that were performed throughout this summer. The band's programs highlighted tunes from the past 100 years, so you could hear everything from a 1920s ditty to one of our faves, "Under the Sea," from Disney's 1989 animated hit "The Little Mermaid." For more about the concert, see our story on Page 7.

A cocktail only a Cheesehead could love

This time, they may have gone too far, even for us. The folks at Velveeta have created a martini inspired by mac-and-cheese. Each cocktail is prepared with Velveeta cheese-infused vodka, olive brine and dry vermouth — topped with a garnish of jumbo-size Velveeta cheese shells, Velveeta-stuffed olives and a drizzle of cheese sauce. We've not had a so-called "Veltini" yet, but the drink did cause Stephen Colbert to gag on "The Late Show" Tuesday night. Try this at your own risk!