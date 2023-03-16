Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Gambling for dummies

The NCAA's 2023 March Madness basketball tournament is upon us, with a flurry of games starting March 16 and carrying on through the weekend. While our Wisconsin Badgers are MIA, we do have a lot of Big 10 teams to cheer for, along with the Marquette Golden Eagles. The high-flying Golden Eagles are the No. 2 seed in the East Region and start their tourney by taking on the University of Vermont Catamounts. That game starts at 1:45 p.m. Friday from Columbus, Ohio, and airs on CBS.

And while we don't know a Nittany Lion from a Horned Frog, we're still predicting winners in all the games. March Madness is perfect for wagering novices like us. You can find brackets to play for free online or set up a pool with friends, relatives and co-workers. Just don't bet it all on a No. 16 seed. Those Cinderella stories are fun but tough to predict!

Time to party!

Friday is St. Patrick's Day, which means much celebrating will take place through the weekend. Among your options on Saturday is the Downtown Racine St. Patrick's Day Parade, stepping off at noon on the corner of State and Main streets, and the Kenosha Krawl. After a three-year break, the Kenosha Area Pipes & Drums group is back on March 18.

Bars and restaurants everywhere will offer live music and food and drink specials, too. Remember: Pace yourself and NEVER get behind the wheel if you've been drinking. Find more options in our St. Patrick's Day Guide on Pages 10-11.

Summer dreams

With spring in the air (if not on the snowy ground), our thoughts turn to ... outdoor concert season.

It's never too soon to make plans to attend Summerfest, and festival officials have announced two more performers coming to the Big Gig: Elvis Costello & The Imposters are headlining the BMO Pavilion on June 24, and hip hop group Cypress Hill performs at the BMO Pavilion on June 29. Tickets for both shows go on sale on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster. Note: Each ticket includes same-day admission to the festival. As for beer money? You're on your own!

So long, winter!

We officially welcome spring on March 20. A great way to celebrate the new season is by walking outside and absorbing some much-needed vitamin D. That’s how you put a SPRING in your step!

You go, girls!

The Indigo Girls — Emily Saliers and Amy Ray — have spent nearly four decades performing together, producing 16 albums, winning one Grammy Award, earning six Grammy nominations and touring the world over. And now these modern folkies, who blend elements of alt rock, punk, country, blues, jazz and Celtic into their music, are performing March 23 at the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill. The Thursday night show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$89 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Cuddle time

We leave you this week with this important announcement: March 23 is Puppy Day. As Snoopy told us decades ago, “Happiness is a warm puppy.” (In fact, that’s the title of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz’s first book, published in 1962.) There’s nothing cuter than a puppy, and there’s no better time than Puppy Day to support your local animal shelters. And to hug your own canine family members, of course.