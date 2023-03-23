Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Hoop dreams

So, your bracket is busted? Join the club! The opening week of the NCAA's 2023 March Madness basketball tournament had plenty of upsets (Princeton Tigers? Who knew the Ivy League played sports?) and last-second buzzer beaters. While our closet neighbors, the Marquette Golden Eagles, there's still plenty of hoops action to keep us watching long after we should have gone to bed. As for friendly wagering, you can plenty of second-chance brackets to play for free online or set up a pool with friends, family members and co-workers. Let the madness continue!

Strange bedfellows

In the "what were they thinking?" category, we bring you: Hidden Valley Ranch flavored ice cream. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream crafted the new flavor as part of its spring lineup. The company's PR reps say the savory/sweet flavor combo delivers a “surprisingly tasty twist on the sweet treat.” We haven't tried this treat yet — it will be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide through May 28 — but Stephen Colbert sampled it on his CBS "Late Show" last week and declared, "I now know why the valley is hidden." Company insiders suggest pairing the ice cream with salty snacks like potato chips or pretzels. No matter how it tastes, we do love the ice cream's beautiful shade of chartreuse.

Something classy

Il Divo — the classic crossover vocal group — brings it "A New Day Tour" to the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill., Friday night. The quartet performs in multiple languages, mixing hits by the likes of Josh Groban, Toni Braxton and Frank Sinatra with classical and operatic pieces. The group features Swiss tenor Urs Bühler, American tenor David Miller, French pop singer Sébastien Izambard and American baritone Steven LaBrie. The show starts at 8 p.m. on March 24. Tickets are $69-$119 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Bring the funny

Veteran comedian Kathleen Madigan — who has been telling jokes for a living for more than 30 years — is performing Friday night at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater. Her long career in comedy started by accident one night in a bar when she went on stage for a comedy open mic night. “I do have a lot of jokes about being in bars, and I’m actually living the joke,” she said. “I got lucky, and it’s continued for 30 years.” 8 p.m. March 24. Tickets are $34.75-$59.75 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Cocktail hour

The world is a stressful place, which makes International Whiskey Day (coming up on March 27) a welcome excuse to enjoy a cocktail. Have a drink at your favorite watering hole, or practice your cocktail making skills at home. It's also a great excuse to wow your friends with some whiskey knowledge: All whiskey starts from a mash. Bourbon starts from a mash that is 51 percent or more corn base, though it becomes a corn whiskey once it reaches 81 percent. Malt whiskey is made from 51 percent malted barley, while rye is 51 percent plain rye. Wheat whiskey, as you might suspect, is made from wheat. Does that mean it's off limits to folks who don't consume gluten? And is it OK to drink on a Monday if it's also Whiskey Day?