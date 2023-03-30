Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Easter: After dark!

As we hop into Easter egg season, here's an egg hunt with a fun twist! The Lions of Club of Paddock Lake is hosting an after-dark egg hunt, for youths ages 11 to 17. Here's the scoop: The Friday, March 31, event starts at 7:30 p.m. in Old Settlers Park, under a full moon. Among the eggs will be ones with special prizes, including Kenosha Kingfish and Milwaukee Admirals tickets and gift cards to area businesses. The cost is $7, with proceeds going to support local and state Lions Club projects. For more on this event and other area Easter egg hunts, see Page 6.

Spring Break movie time

How can you tell it's Spring Break season? Flights are full, daffodils are popping up and movies are opening on a Wednesday. Two films debuting on April 5 are "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Air." The animated "Mario Bros" flick is based on a video game, while "Air" — starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Viola Davis — tells the story of Nike's pursuit of a basketball rookie named Michael Jordan. How did that work out? Whatever movie you decide to see, remember to share the popcorn!

More Madness

March Madness winds up with the Final Four games — and there's not a blue blood college basketball team to be found. Instead of Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova (who faced off in 202), we have No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 5 San Diego State (5:09 p.m. Saturday on CBS), followed by No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 UConn (7:49 p.m. Saturday on CBS). It all wraps up with the Championship Game at 8:20 p.m. Monday, also airing on CBS — for those of us without a ticket to Houston. As for the No. 1 overall seed, Alabama? They'll be watching from home like the rest of us.

Fly, Eagles, fly

Check into The Eagle's "Hotel California" — an album that was huge in 1976 — Friday night at the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill. Classic Albums Live, which "re-creates the greatest albums note-for-note, cut-for-cut," is performing the album. The show starts at 8 p.m. on March 31. Tickets are $25-$65 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com. But wait, there's more classic tunes! The next day (Saturday, April 1), the Genesee welcomes Ron Hawking and his show, "His Way: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra and His Music," starting at 6 p.m.

All Moses, all the time

It's good to know some Easter traditions live on, like biting the ears off a chocolate bunny and watching Charlton Heston part the Red Sea in glorious Technicolor. As it has for decades, ABC is airing the epic film “The Ten Commandments.” Narrated and directed by Cecil B. DeMille and starring Charlton Heston as Moses, the 1956 film is the very definition of a classic Hollywood epic. It runs a whopping three and a half hours (before adding commercials) and boasts an impressive cast, with Heston taking the lead as Moses, matched by Yul Brynner as his half-brother and nemesis, the Pharaoh Rameses. (We still marvel at Brynner's impressive use of eyeliner.) "The Ten Commandments" airs from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1, on ABC.

High holy day for Trekkers

Live long and prosper on First Contact Day, celebrating April 5, 2063, the date in the "Star Trek" universe when Zefram Cochrane first took a flight at speeds in excess of Warp 1 in the Phoenix, alerting the Vulcan race to Earth's entrance into the interstellar community and initiating first contact. You can celebrate by watching "Star Trek: First Contact" again (or for the first time). And if you've got a Star Fleet uniform hanging in your closet, Wednesday is the day to wear it with pride. Mark your calendar: Just 40 more years until we hit that date.