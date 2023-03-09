Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Sunshine!

Daylight saving time officially starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12. We assume most folks take care of this on Saturday, moving their clocks FORWARD one hour before going to bed. Or, at our home, within the next few weeks — or months — when we notice that clock in the living room. Don't grumble about losing that one hour of sleep, because moving those clocks ahead means longer, brighter days are here. Woo-hoo! Now, we just need it to warm up.

Green partying

Saturday is St. Patrick's Day Eve Eve Eve Eve Eve Eve (that's a lot of eves!) and that means the holiday celebrations begin! Among your options on Saturday is Downtown Racine's St. Paddy Pub Crawl, from 3 p.m. to midnight. More than a dozen venues are taking part, with food and drink specials and live music. Also Saturday, the Petrifying Springs Biergarten is hosting its "Leprechaun and Lederhosen .1K Beer Run" and all-day food, music and beer. Remember: Pace yourself; no one likes a sloppy-drunk leprechaun. Find more options in our St. Patrick's Day Guide on Pages 10-11.

Hoop dreams

We pause in our pre-St. Patrick's Day celebrating to bring you Selection Sunday, when the NCAA basketball 2022 March Madness field is announced. Where will our Wisconsin Badgers end up playing? Once the 68-team tournament is set, feel free to indulge in green beer while feverishly filling out that bracket. Tune into CBS's live selection show at 5 p.m. Sunday and let the madness begin!

Beam us up!

"Star Trek" royalty — in the form of Capt. James T. Kirk — comes to Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater Friday night. Actor William Shatner, who starred as Kirk on the original TV series and in the films that followed decades later, will be on stage after a screening of the 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." He promises to "share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his storied career, including answering audience questions." Sorry, no discount for showing up wearing your Spock ears. 7:30 p.m. March 10. Tickets are $40-$100 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Doing the math

Normally, math and dessert do not mix. Except on March 14. That's Pi Day, so indulge your love for lemon meringue. Here's the scoop: Pi is the symbol for the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because Pi = 3.1415926535 … if you can go further than that, we'll buy you a slice!

A royal celebration

Calling all Queen fans! Killer Queen brings its Queen tribute show — fronted by Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury — to the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill., on March 16. The group, which hails from the U.K., imitates the music, the look and all the moves of the legendary band. And the hits? There's just too many to list them all, but here are a few favorites: "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions," "Under Pressure," "Radio Ga Ga" and, of course, "Killer Queen." The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Tickets are $27-$57 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.